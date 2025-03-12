The Carolina Panthers Made Jaycee Horn The Highest-Paid DB In NFL History

By on March 12, 2025 in ArticlesSports News

Carolina Panthers defensive back Jaycee Horn is the son of former wide receiver Joe Horn. We'd imagine the duo have lined up across from each other during backyard football family gatherings, the younger Horn trying to stop his dad from securing a touchdown.

Joe Horn certainly had a memorable NFL career. He was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame and gave us one of the best touchdown celebrations ever. Now, he's having a proud papa moment: His son just signed the largest contract for a defensive back in NFL history.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jaycee Horn and the Panthers agreed to a four-year contract extension worth at least $100 million. The deal could be worth up to $108 million in total and included $70 million guaranteed. The $25 million per year is a higher average annual value than any defensive back has ever received.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Horn, the No. 8 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, is coming off the best season of his career. He recorded 68 tackles and two sacks across 15 games, intercepting one pass and defending 13 others. He reached his first Pro Bowl as a result. Before last season, Horn had only played in 29 out of a possible 51 games, injuries hampering his production.

While Horn was generally a bright spot, the Panthers defense as a whole was quite bad. The team gave up an NFL-record 534 and had the worst point differential in the league, surrending 193 more points than it scored.

The Panthers had the NFL's worst record two seasons ago, winning just two games. Last year wasn't much better, as they limped out to a 1-7 start before finishing 5-12. Carolina has had seven losing seasons in a row; it's still never had back-to-back seasons with a record above .500 in its entire team history.

Yet Carolina knows the importance of hanging onto its young talent, and the team has set the market for defensive backs with this move. Signing Horn alone won't turn the franchise around immediately. However, having an anchor among the defense for years to come is a step in the right direction.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Le'Veon Bell Net Worth
    Le'Veon
    Bell
  2. Junior Bridgeman Net Worth
    Junior
    Bridgeman
  3. Julian Lennon Net Worth
    Julian
    Lennon
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Rosie O'Donnell Net Worth
    Rosie
    O'Donnell
  6. John Lennon Net Worth
    John
    Lennon
  7. Sean Lennon Net Worth
    Sean
    Lennon
  8. Yoko Ono Net Worth
    Yoko
    Ono
  9. Aaron Goodwin Net Worth
    Aaron
    Goodwin
  10. Wendy Williams Net Worth
    Wendy
    Williams
  11. Bill Rancic Net Worth
    Bill
    Rancic
  12. Dillon Danis Net Worth
    Dillon
    Danis
  13. Yahoo Serious Net Worth
    Yahoo
    Serious
  14. Rauw Alejandro Net Worth
    Rauw
    Alejandro
  15. Enya Net Worth
    Enya
  16. Lauryn Hill Net Worth
    Lauryn
    Hill
  17. Natti Natasha Net Worth
    Natti
    Natasha