The Cardinals Are Releasing Kyler Murray—And They'll Still Owe Him $36.8 Million

When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, hope was in the air. Despite a shaky 5-10-1 record in his first season, Murray won Rookie of the Year and brought excitement to the franchise. Over the next two seasons, Murray went 17-13 with a playoff appearance, making the Pro Bowl both years.

However, things took a turn beginning in 2022. Murray missed 27 games over the next four seasons, and the Cardinals never posted a winning record during that span. After Murray only appeared in five games this past year, the Cardinals had seen enough.

Per Adam Schefter, the team announced it's planning to cut Murray on Wednesday, March 11, the first day of the league year. Unless the Cardinals can find a trade partner in the meantime, they'll pay Murray $36.8 million for the privilege to go away.

Despite that massive bill, the Cardinals are actually saving a good chunk of money in the long run. They're clearly interested in moving on from Murray. If they wait until March 15, they will have to pay him another $19.5 million for the 2027 season.

Murray will end his Cardinals career with a record of 38-48-1. He threw for 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions, rushing for another 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also fumbled 51 times—including 13 in 2021, though the Cardinals somehow recovered all 13 of those.

Murray apologized to fans, saying "I am sorry I failed us." He'll almost certainly find a home with another team, though. He's a former No. 1 pick and will only be 29 years old by the start of the next season. Whether he inks a long-term deal or agrees to a shorter contract (perhaps as a backup) remains to be seen. But it's hard to imagine Murray won't be on a roster by the time the NFL season begins.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will start looking for their next quarterback. Their other signal callers are long-time journeyman Jacoby Brissett and second-year quarterback Kedon Slovis, who threw two passes for -2 yards last season. The team has the third pick in this year's draft, though there's not a clear-cut quarterback selection at that slot.

So, it could be a tough year for the Cardinals. At least they'll have some salary cap relief to work on rebuilding the roster.