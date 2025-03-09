The Browns Just Gave Myles Garrett A Record-Setting Contract Extension

Since the Cleveland Browns drafted defensive end Myles Garrett in 2017, he's been one of the top defensive players in the league. He's been named to six All-Pro teams (four first, two second), reached six Pro Bowls, and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He's also put up 102.5 sacks and forced 20 fumbles across his career.

Despite Garrett's play, the Browns haven't had much team success, reaching the playoffs twice and winning only one game. This past season was especially bad, with the Browns finishing an abysmal 3-14. Last month, Garrett requested a trade from the team, saying he wanted to join a contender. The Browns were steadfast that they would not trade him, and a few days ago, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam turned down a meeting with his superstar about the request.

It looked like we'd be at a massive standstill for quite some time. It turns out the Browns just needed to put a record-setting amount of money on the table.

Garrett and the Browns agreed to a four-year contract extension that goes through the 2030 season. Garrett will average $40 million per season with the new deal, which includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money. It's the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history. The new deal has a no-trade clause, as well.

Cleveland currently holds the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The team still has the awful Deshaun Watson contract to deal with for two more years, but there may be hope on the horizon via the draft. There are two quarterbacks that look to be franchise-altering players in Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the son of legendary NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

If the Browns draft one of those players and can build a solid offense around him, Garrett can anchor a defense looking to bounce back from a poor 2024 season. Though the Browns finished eighth in third down defense, the team was in the bottom half (and often the bottom third) of the league in many defensive categories. Of course, sometimes the defense was put in tough situations by the offense, so improved quarterback play would help everyone.

For now, a record-setting deal is enough to keep Garrett happy. But if the Browns continue to lose, Garrett may be waving his no-trade clause and requesting out of Cleveland once again.