The Boston Celtics Have A $500 Million Payroll—And They're Down 0-2 In The Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Boston Celtics won an NBA record 18th title last season, and it looked like the start of a potential dynasty. Boston had reached the Eastern Conference Finals in six of the past eight seasons, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2022. Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown—the only two NBA players with contracts that could surpass $300 million—the Celtics finally broke through last year. They entered this season as the presumptive favorites to repeat, and a five-game series win over the Orlando Magic felt like the first step in that process.

Only the Celtics have now lost the first two games of their Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks in alarmingly similar fashion. In both games, the Celtics built up a 20-point lead early on and entered the fourth quarter with a comfortable cushion (nine points in the first game, 12 points in Game 2). In both games, the Knicks tightened up defensively and took the lead late, then held on courtesy of a Mikal Bridges steal in the closing moments.

Boston could have very easily won both games if another play here or there went their way. But that didn't happen, and now the team faces an 0-2 hole as the series heads to Madison Square Garden. And how things play out from here could impact the rest of the NBA.

During an episode of ESPN's "First Take," analyst Brian Windhorst called out the team's gargantuan salary obligations. As of right now, next year's payroll will be $460 million (which factors in luxury tax penalties), and that's before any draft picks or other roster additions.

"They're the most expensive sports team in the history of the game," Windhorst said. "That's what's on the line…if they don't get out of this series, I don't know how you can justify spending $500 million on the roster again."

Windhorst acknowledged the Celtics have shown their championship mettle, but having the most expensive roster in NBA history should produce multiple titles. If they end up losing to the Knicks, it's going to be a major disappointment to not even make it out of the second round. Then, the Celtics will have to take a hard look at their roster.

Tatum just signed a $314 million contract extension that kicks in next year. The Celtics will owe him $54.1 million during the 2025-26 season, but it's unlikely he gets moved. Brown is in the first year of his contract extension, which is worth about $285.3 million guaranteed and could come close to $304 million. He'll make $54.1 million next season.

The Celtics will also owe $32.4 million to Jrue Holiday, $30.7 million to Kristaps Porzingis, and $28.1 million to Derrick White. That's a ton of money for five players.

Realistically, even if Boston were to come back in this series and win another championship, it's unlikely the entire team could come back next year. It's just not sustainable from a financial perspective. That's why another title is so critical to make all of this spending worthwhile.

Otherwise, Celtics fans will see some changes next year—with only one championship to show for it.