The Bills Just Signed Joey Bosa To An Eight-Figure Contract—And He's Already Injured

Over the past half-century, the Buffalo Bills have been among the best teams in the NFL. Every year since 2020, the team has won at least 11 regular-season games (including three seasons with 13 wins), won at least one playoff game, and reached the AFC Championship Game twice. The Bills also have the reigning MVP on their team in quarterback Josh Allen. This offseason, they looked to strengthen their team even more by signing defensive end Joey Bosa.

Bosa had recently been released by the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Bills signed him eight days later on March 13. The two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $12.6 million.

As teams begin their organized team practice activities (OTAs), Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Bosa won't be participating alongside his teammates because of a pulled calf.

McDermott noted Bosa is out for "more than likely the foreseeable springtime." The team is targeting a return date of July 24, when training camp kicks off. If this were a lone injury, it would be one thing, but Bosa will turn 30 this summer and ended his Chargers career with three straight injury-prone seasons.

He's been limited by multiple foot injuries, a concussion, back and hip woes, and he missed several weeks in 2022 with a groin tear that required surgery. During his final three seasons with the Chargers, he was limited to just 28 total games played out of a possible 51.

Bosa did stay on the field more last year, playing in 14 games and finishing with 22 combined tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. However, calf injuries are especially tough for defensive ends, since they need to be able to launch themselves off the ground to get to the quarterback or running back.

The good news is there's still a lot of time before the season starts. The Bills are smart to keep Bosa on the sidelines for now—especially if it means he's bringing positive impact on the field during the playoffs.