The Bengals Have Two Defensive Linemen Holding Out As Training Camp Begins

The NFL season hasn't even started yet, and the Cincinnati Bengals are already missing multiple defensive linemen. Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart is holding out to try and get a fully guaranteed contract, while veteran defensive end Trey Hendrickson hasn't reported to training camp in hopes of a bigger deal.

Hendrickson joined the Bengals on a four-year, $60 million contract in 2021. That deal ended after last season, a year in which Hendrickson recorded 17.5 sacks and was named to the All-Pro team. He also earned Pro Bowl honors in every season with the Bengals. The team gave him permission to seek a trade in March 2025 after the two sides couldn't agree on an extension, though they're still negotiating.

Meanwhile, Stewart hasn't signed his rookie deal because he wants specific language included in his contract. Rookie NFL contracts are set based on draft position, so Stewart's deal will be worth $18.97 million. The standstill with his contract is coming because he's asking for fully guaranteed money. Bengals owner Mike Brown said, "we're not going to be paying someone who's sitting in jail," hypothetically pondering that Stewart could do something so egregious that he'll end up in prison. Yikes.

Hendrickson has traveled to Jacksonville to train. While Stewart is looking for a fully guaranteed contract, Hendrickson wants guarantees beyond the first year. He's turning 31 this season, and the Bengals seem hesitant to give him a long, fully (or largely) guaranteed deal when his performance could decline due to age.

From Hendrickson's side, he's looking at what other star edge rushers are receiving. T.J. Watt, who signed a record-setting extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a nearly fully guaranteed deal. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns have also gotten contract extensions that included more guaranteed money in multiple seasons.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said the absence of both Stewart and Hendrickson was "disappointing." After a trip to the Super Bowl in 2022, Cincinnati has only reached the playoffs one time in the subsequent three years.

They'll have a harder time returning to the postseason without Hendrickson and Stewart on the defensive line. We'll see how long these holdouts last, but it appears both players are willing to miss key preparation time—and possibly even actual games—to get the contracts they want.