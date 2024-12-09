The A's Just Signed Luis Severino To The Largest Deal In Club History

In the early 2000s, the Oakland Athletics were one of the feel-good stories in Major League Baseball. With Billy Beane as its general manager, the team built a shrewd roster consisting largely of other teams' cast-offs. The team used data to find players who were undervalued but consistently got on base and won the AL West in three out of four seasons from 2000 to 2003. Those Athletics teams were a turning point for the entire sport, as baseball has become more analytical and data-driven.

Alas, the A's of today aren't nearly as competitive—and don't play in Oakland anymore—but they may be starting to turn things around. On the heels of three straight losing seasons, the A's just inked former New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino to a two-year deal with a player option for the third year. The contract includes a $10 million signing bonus and, if he opts into the final year, could reach $67 million in value. That would surpass the six-year, $66 million deal the A's gave third baseman Eric Chavez in 2004, making Severino's deal the largest guarantee in franchise history.

By comparison, the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a ten-year, $700 million contract last winter, which is the largest deal in MLB history. Quite the leap!

The A's finished last season well under .500. However, after July 1, they were a solid team, finishing 39-37 to end the year. With a solid young nucleus, they're hoping to take another step in 2025. Strong starting pitching will be key to that success.

Severino has had several injury issues throughout his career with the Mets and New York Yankees. This year was the first time he pitched for the full season since 2018. In 32 games, he posted a 3.91 ERA with 161 strikeouts in 182 innings, finishing with an 11-7 record. The Mets offered Severino a qualifying offer that he turned down, so the A's had to give up a draft pick to sign him.

That lost draft pick is worth it for the A's, with the team heading toward a fresh start. The A's no longer play in Oakland and are moving to Las Vegas for the 2028 season. In the meantime, the A's will host games in West Sacramento. Building an exciting group of young players, bolstered by moves like signing Severino, might help make that transition smoother.