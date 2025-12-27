The A's Have Given Tyler Soderstrom The Largest Contract In Franchise History

The Athletics are in the midst of transition. The franchise was on pace to equal the worst record in MLB history a third of the way through 2023. Their final record that season was 50-102, and they finished 23 games below .500 in 2024. After the 2024 campaign ended, the A's left Oakland and moved to West Sacramento, where they'll stay until the 2028 season. That's when they'll officially make their move to Las Vegas.

Though the current location of the A's won't last long, the team will have its best player around for quite a while.

The A's and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom agreed to a seven-year, $86 million contract extension. There's also a team option for an eighth season and performance escalators that max out at $131 million. It's the largest contract in A's franchise history.

Soderstrom is only 24 years old and has played just one full season in the major leagues, but he's performed well over that span. He hit .276/.346/.474 in 2025, finishing with 25 home runs and 93 RBIs. He switched to left field this season after originally playing catcher and first base, and proved to be an above-average defender in addition to his strong presence at the plate.

Despite the contract being a record in terms of total money, it's actually quite reasonable from an average annual value. Right now, Soderstrom will make about $12.3 million per season. Even if he maxes out his deal, it'll be about $16.4 million per year over eight seasons. And that means Soderstrom will be delivering great results for the A's.

For context, Juan Soto of the New York Mets has the highest average annual value in his contract at $51 million. The A's divisional rival, the Los Angeles Angels, are actively trying to get out of third baseman Anthony Rendon's contract, which has an average annual value of $35 million.

The A's last made the postseason in 2020, and last year's record of 76-86 was their best since the 2021 season. The team is willing to spend to keep its top talent around; last offseason, the A's set a then-franchise record with a $67 million contract for right-handed pitcher Luis Severino.

It won't be a long stay in Sacramento for the A's. But with the way they're making progress, there could be a playoff appearance or two before the move to Las Vegas.