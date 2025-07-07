A Texas Tech Football Recruit Just Signed A $5 Million Guaranteed Deal – Class Attendance Not Required

When most people go to college, they generally have to pay their way. Unless you have a full scholarship, there's a portion of money that's going toward tuition, classes, housing, books, and other school supplies. John Mulaney has a great bit about how he spent $120,000 to go to college, and his university still asks him to donate as an alumnus.

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo won't have that problem. He's heading to Texas Tech this fall with a three-year, $5.1 million fully guaranteed NIL deal—one of the most lucrative revenue-sharing agreements ever awarded to a college football recruit.

Between Ojo and several high-profile transfers, Texas Tech has reportedly spent over $15 million on 18 new players. The deal was orchestrated through the school's Matador Club, an NIL collective that raises funds to pay players directly for use of their name, image, and likeness.

NIL Era Money Is Exploding

NIL rules first took effect in 2021, allowing college athletes to monetize their personal brand through sponsorships, endorsements, and promotional appearances. At first, deals were modest—free gear, sponsored Instagram posts, and small cash payments. But that era is over.

Now, schools (via collectives) are essentially signing players to guaranteed contracts. The University of Miami, for instance, is reportedly offering Jackson Cantwell, a top offensive tackle entering college in 2026, more than $2 million per year, with incentives.

Felix Ojo's deal is even more eye-popping because it's fully guaranteed, meaning he collects the full $5.1 million whether he becomes a star, redshirts, or never plays a down.

A High-Value Position, A High-Value Player

Ojo is ranked among the top offensive tackles in the nation, an often underappreciated but essential position. Offensive tackles are responsible for protecting the quarterback and opening up running lanes. They're involved in every play, and a truly elite lineman can transform an offense.

With NFL scouts already watching him closely, Ojo's payday may just be getting started.

The Matador Club Is Making Moves

Texas Tech is emerging as a national NIL powerhouse. Last summer, the Matador Club made headlines by offering softball phenom NiJaree Canady over $1 million to transfer from Stanford. Canady responded by leading the Red Raiders to their first-ever Women's College World Series championship series appearance, finishing as runner-up to the Texas Longhorns.

This kind of aggressive NIL spending signals a new era where Texas Tech is no longer content to be a middle-of-the-pack program. It's trying to buy its way into the upper echelon.

Is College Still About College?

It's unclear whether Ojo is expected to attend classes or maintain any academic eligibility standards. With a fully guaranteed payout and no reported performance benchmarks, it's hard to see why academics would be a priority.

Five years ago, a college player could lose eligibility for signing an autograph. Today, high schoolers are signing seven-figure contracts with no mention of a classroom. The line between college athlete and pro athlete is disappearing—and fast.

But at the end of the day, if the system allows it, you can't blame the players. The money is there. The risk is high. And Felix Ojo just secured a life-changing bag—before he even put on a helmet.