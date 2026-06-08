Terry Rozier Was Supposed To Collect His Full $26.6 Million Salary Despite A Gambling Indictment. An Arbitrator Just Wiped That Money Out

Allow me to quickly recap what's been going on with Terry Rozier over the last year…

Back in October, Rozier was arrested as part of a federal sports gambling investigation tied to a March 23, 2023, game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans. Prosecutors alleged that Rozier, who was then playing for Charlotte, tipped off people connected to a betting group that he planned to leave the game early because of an injury. That information allegedly allowed bettors to hammer the "under" on several of his individual stats. Rozier played fewer than 10 minutes, exited the game, and those bets hit.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Rozier solicited and accepted a $100,000 bribe in connection with the tip. That is not a typo. Rozier's 2025-26 salary was $26.6 million. That breaks down to roughly $2.22 million per month, $511,000 per week, and $324,000 per regular-season game.

After his arrest, the NBA placed Rozier on administrative leave, making him ineligible to play for the Miami Heat. Rozier pleaded not guilty. But at the time, there was one very strange financial wrinkle: under NBA rules, administrative leave did not automatically stop his paycheck. That meant Rozier was initially expected to keep collecting his full salary for the 2025-26 season, even while the federal case played out.

That was the situation a few months ago. Now, the story has taken a very expensive turn.

The $26.6 Million Reversal

When Rozier was first placed on administrative leave, the expectation was that he would continue receiving his salary because the NBA had not formally suspended him without pay. That was the bizarre part. He could not play, his legal future was uncertain, and his reputation was badly damaged, but his paycheck appeared to be protected.

The Miami Heat apparently did not agree.

Rozier's attorney, Jim Trusty, said the Heat "almost immediately" decided against making payments to Rozier. That sent the dispute into arbitration.

At first, Rozier appeared to win that fight. The arbitrator reportedly ruled that the Heat had to pay him because the league could not simply place him on unpaid leave after the indictment.

But then came the second round.

This time, the issue was not whether the NBA could put Rozier on unpaid leave. The question was whether Rozier was able to fulfill his obligations under his Heat contract at all.

The answer, according to the arbitrator, was no.

Why The Arbitrator Took The Money Away

Rozier's pretrial release conditions created a serious problem for his NBA career.

He was reportedly barred from contacting personnel from both the Heat and the Hornets, including players, coaches, and medical staff. He also faced travel restrictions.

That is not a small technical issue for an NBA player. If you cannot talk to teammates, coaches, trainers, doctors, or staff, and your travel is limited, it becomes extremely difficult to function as a professional basketball player. You cannot practice normally. You cannot prepare normally. You cannot receive treatment normally. You cannot participate like a normal member of the roster.

That is what appears to have changed the salary question.

The arbitrator reportedly found that those conditions effectively made Rozier unable to perform services for the Heat. And because of that, he breached his obligations under the contract.

Rozier has not been convicted of anything. He has pleaded not guilty, and his criminal case is still playing out. But for purposes of his NBA contract, the arbitrator ruled that the release conditions made him unable to do the job he was being paid $26.6 million to do.

Rozier's Career Earnings

Rozier has made serious money in the NBA.

He was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. After several seasons in Boston, he broke out during the 2018 playoffs and eventually turned that run into a major payday with the Charlotte Hornets.

In 2021, Charlotte signed Rozier to a four-year, $96.3 million contract extension. The Heat acquired him in 2024, taking on the final years of that deal.

Before this latest ruling, Rozier's career NBA salary total was on track to reach roughly $161.7 million. Losing most of a $26.6 million season would be one of the largest financial setbacks of his career.

It also comes at an especially bad time.

The $8.2 Million IRS Problem

Rozier's gambling case is not his only financial headache.

As ESPN previously reported, the IRS filed a federal income tax lien against Rozier in November 2023 for $8.2 million in unpaid taxes. The lien was recorded in Broward County, Florida, and gave the federal government a claim against his assets and property.

A year earlier, Rozier also faced a separate $271,000 construction lien tied to a Florida property. That lien was reportedly mostly paid within a year.

For a player who has earned more than $150 million in NBA salary, an $8.2 million IRS lien is not necessarily fatal on its own. But combine that with a federal gambling case, a salary forfeiture ruling, and an uncertain NBA future, and the picture gets much darker very quickly.

Why The Hornets Still Matter

There is one more complication.

The Heat released Rozier, and prosecutors reportedly removed Heat personnel from his no-contact list after that happened. But the Hornets remain on the list.

That matters because Rozier is now trying to preserve whatever is left of his NBA career. His attorney has asked the judge to remove Hornets personnel from the no-contact restriction, arguing that the condition could make it nearly impossible for Rozier to sign with another NBA team.

The problem is obvious. Every NBA team has to play the Charlotte Hornets. If Rozier cannot communicate with Hornets personnel, play against them, or participate normally in league activity involving Charlotte, any team thinking about signing him would inherit a major headache.

Trusty argued that, under the arbitrator's logic, Rozier's inability to play for or against the Hornets could be treated as another "failure to perform services." That could substantially reduce, or completely eliminate, his chances of landing a new NBA contract.

So the same legal restrictions that just cost Rozier most of his Heat salary could also make it harder for him to find his next job.

What Happens Next?

Rozier was initially charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He pleaded not guilty. Federal prosecutors later filed additional charges, including sports bribery and honest services wire fraud conspiracy.

His attorney has said Rozier will plead not guilty to the new charges as well.

The criminal case will continue separately from the salary dispute. The arbitration ruling does not mean Rozier is guilty of the crimes alleged by prosecutors. It means that, for purposes of his contract with the Heat, an arbitrator found that his release conditions prevented him from fulfilling his obligations as a player.

Still, the financial damage is already enormous.