Terry Rozier Is Being Investigated For Possible Participation In An Illegal Betting Scheme

By on February 3, 2025 in ArticlesSports News

If you're a a sports fan, it's hard to ignore the constant references to gambling. DraftKings and FanDuel ads run rampant, game previews include lines and player prop bets, and even announcers will make references to teams covering the spread.

While sports betting can bring in millions of dollars in extra revenue for leagues, it also introduces new challenges. We saw former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter receive a lifetime ban for his participation in an illegal sports betting scheme. And Porter might not be the only player implicated in the scheme.

Federal prosecutors have an inquiry into whether longtime NBA guard Terry Rozier, now on the Miami Heat, was also involved. Porter was banned after a ring of gamblers and poker players allegedly influenced him to fix his performance during games. The probe is looking to find out if Rozier did the same thing, with the gambling ring betting substantial sums of money against Rozier in 2023.

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

The investigation is looking into a particular game on March 23, 2023, when Rozier's Hornets took on the New Orleans Pelicans. Heading into the contest, a large number of bets were placed on Rozier to finish under certain statistical categories, like points and assists. 

Rozier finished the year averaging 35.3 minutes, 21.1 points (on 18.9 field goal attempts), and 5.1 assists per game. Yet in this game, he played fewer than 10 minutes, went 2-4 from the field, and finished with 5 points and 2 assists.  

The NBA acted swiftly in the Porter situation, which was a player who sparsely played and was barely hanging on in the league. Rozier has spent a decade in the NBA and is in the middle of a four-year, $96.2 million contract. He even has a fun "Scary Terry" nickname. So, this is a bit of a different scenario.

To be clear, Rozier hasn't been formally charged with any wrongdoing. The NBA conducted its own probe closer to the game and didn't find a violation. This investigation is being carried out by federal prosecutors.

We'll see what the government finds. Even if Rozier comes out in the clear, this will hardly be the last situation involving players either making bets or manipulating games. That's something leagues will have to deal with as they continue offering and supporting sports betting.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Luka Dončić Net Worth
    Luka
    Dončić
  2. Billy Joel Net Worth
    Billy
    Joel
  3. Suzanne De Passe Net Worth
    Suzanne
    De Passe
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Anton du Beke Net Worth
    Anton
    du Beke
  6. Liberty DeVitto Net Worth
    Liberty
    DeVitto
  7. Valentino Rossi Net Worth
    Valentino
    Rossi
  8. Herbie Hancock Net Worth
    Herbie
    Hancock
  9. Patrick Swayze Net Worth
    Patrick
    Swayze
  10. Alexa Ray Joel Net Worth
    Alexa
    Ray Joel
  11. Chappell Roan Net Worth
    Chappell
    Roan
  12. Delonte West Net Worth
    Delonte
    West
  13. Shakira Net Worth
    Shakira
  14. Jennifer Grey Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Grey
  15. Katie Lee Joel Net Worth
    Katie
    Lee Joel
  16. Marko Jarić Net Worth
    Marko
    Jarić
  17. Laurence Fishburne Net Worth
    Laurence
    Fishburne