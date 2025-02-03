Terry Rozier Is Being Investigated For Possible Participation In An Illegal Betting Scheme

If you're a a sports fan, it's hard to ignore the constant references to gambling. DraftKings and FanDuel ads run rampant, game previews include lines and player prop bets, and even announcers will make references to teams covering the spread.

While sports betting can bring in millions of dollars in extra revenue for leagues, it also introduces new challenges. We saw former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter receive a lifetime ban for his participation in an illegal sports betting scheme. And Porter might not be the only player implicated in the scheme.

Federal prosecutors have an inquiry into whether longtime NBA guard Terry Rozier, now on the Miami Heat, was also involved. Porter was banned after a ring of gamblers and poker players allegedly influenced him to fix his performance during games. The probe is looking to find out if Rozier did the same thing, with the gambling ring betting substantial sums of money against Rozier in 2023.

The investigation is looking into a particular game on March 23, 2023, when Rozier's Hornets took on the New Orleans Pelicans. Heading into the contest, a large number of bets were placed on Rozier to finish under certain statistical categories, like points and assists.

Rozier finished the year averaging 35.3 minutes, 21.1 points (on 18.9 field goal attempts), and 5.1 assists per game. Yet in this game, he played fewer than 10 minutes, went 2-4 from the field, and finished with 5 points and 2 assists.

The NBA acted swiftly in the Porter situation, which was a player who sparsely played and was barely hanging on in the league. Rozier has spent a decade in the NBA and is in the middle of a four-year, $96.2 million contract. He even has a fun "Scary Terry" nickname. So, this is a bit of a different scenario.

To be clear, Rozier hasn't been formally charged with any wrongdoing. The NBA conducted its own probe closer to the game and didn't find a violation. This investigation is being carried out by federal prosecutors.

We'll see what the government finds. Even if Rozier comes out in the clear, this will hardly be the last situation involving players either making bets or manipulating games. That's something leagues will have to deal with as they continue offering and supporting sports betting.