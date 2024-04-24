Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Has Made More Money This Year Than Rory McIlroy

By on April 24, 2024 in ArticlesSports News

We've written about how lucrative a career an NFL backup quarterback can be, and golf caddies have the potential for similar payouts. Both roles require skill, of course. A backup QB has to learn plays and tendencies while helping coach the starter and other players; a caddie has to know how a particular course will play, plus the strengths and weaknesses of the golfer they're caddying for. However, backup quarterbacks may go an entire season without throwing a pass, just like caddies go an entire season without hitting a golf ball during a PGA Tour event.

While quarterbacks are paid a salary, caddies earn a percentage of what their golfers earn. If the golfer plays particularly well, it can amount to a lot of money.

Ted Scott, who caddies for Scottie Scheffler, is seeing this unfold firsthand. As Scottie has unfolded a truly magnificent year so far. In just 43 days alone, Scottie has earned $18.7 million in tournament prizes. As a result, Red Scott has earned roughly $1.9 million already this year. If Ted was a player, he would rank #41 on the list of the highest earners on the PGA Tour, just outside the top 40. And he's doing it as a caddie.

Ted Scott (L) with Scottie Scheffler (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For further context, Ted Scott has earned more money than 183 PGA Tour golfers have earned so far this year. And that INCLUDES former world #1, Rory McIlroy. As of this writing, Rory has earned $1.6 million in 2024.

Obviously, Ted Scott owes his success entirely to Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler, the current world No. 1, has won four of the past five events he's started. He made $3.5 million for winning the Masters and then followed it up with first place at the RBC Heritage, collecting $3.6 million in winnings. Scheffler also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship earlier this season.

Scheffler's dominant performance has led to $18,693,236 in earnings. He's made more than double what second-place Wyndham Clark has earned and nearly triple what third-place Sahith Theegala has made.

Scheffler also made $14 million during the 2021-22 season and $21 million in 2022-23, meaning Scott has earned north of $5 million over the past three seasons combined.

The caddie has no doubt contributed to Scheffler's success. Still, it must feel amazing to make millions while watching a legend hit golf balls!

