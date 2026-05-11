Steve Kerr Re-Signs With The Golden State Warriors And Will Remain The Highest-Paid Coach In The NBA

Since 2015, the Golden State Warriors have been the most successful franchise in the NBA. Golden State made five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, winning three titles in that stretch. The team added another title in 2022 for good measure. Even in more down seasons, the Warriors have still managed some playoff success, winning first-round series in 2023 and 2025 despite being the worst seed in the matchup. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have been consistent parts of this run, as has head coach Steve Kerr.

This past season was more disappointing than usual. Curry missed nearly half the season, and the team limped to a 37-45 record and the 10th spot in the Western Conference. During the team's first play-in game, a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors briefly looked like the vintage squad of years past. Curry was making insane shots. Green was locking players down on defense. Role players—notably the ageless wonder Al Horford—seemed incapable of missing.

That moment was fleeting, though. In the following game, the Warriors fell to the Phoenix Suns. Green got ejected in the closing moments, and Kerr took a moment to hug and share some words with him and Curry. It looked like the end of an era.

Turns out that era is still going—at least with Kerr at the helm. He agreed to return on a two-year contract. Though exact financial details haven't come out, Kerr's deal will keep him as the highest-paid coach in the NBA. He made $17.5 million during the 2025-26 campaign and will earn more next season.

Before entering the coaching ranks, Kerr played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning five championships along the way with the Bulls and Spurs. He made just under $15.8 million during his entire playing career. He topped that as a coach last season alone.

After retiring as a player, Kerr spent time as a broadcaster and analyst. He was also the general manager of the Phoenix Suns from 2007 to 2010. The Warriors are Kerr's first-ever head coaching stop, and he immediately found success.

During the 2014-15 season, the Warriors won 67 games and earned the franchise's first title since 1975. The following season, Golden State set an NBA record with 73 wins, though the team ultimately lost in the NBA Finals. In 2016-17, the Warriors once again won 67 games and reclaimed the NBA championship.

As a result of that early success, Kerr became the fourth-fastest coach to win 600 games, a feat he accomplished this season. After the Warriors' final game this year, he hinted that it might be the end of the road, and he understood if the team wanted to part ways. But after three weeks of consideration, Kerr is back on board.

He may ultimately ride off into the sunset with Curry, whenever that time comes. For now, they'll try to provide a few more memorable moments for NBA fans.