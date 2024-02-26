Steve Kerr Just Signed The Largest Coaching Contract In NBA History

Over the past year, we've seen several coaches receive massive contracts. In many cases, these are rewards for successful careers. Last month, the Miami Heat gave Erik Spoelstra an eight-year, $120 million contract extension. Over the summer, the Detroit Pistons handed Monty Williams a six-year, $78.5 million deal, while the San Antonio Spurs extended Gregg Popovich with a five-year, $80 million contract.

Both coaches have had strong seasons in the past — Popovich has won five titles in San Antonio, and Williams reached the NBA Finals in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns — but the Spurs and Pelicans are among the worst teams in the league this season.

In each case above, the coach set some kind of record by signing their new deal, either in total compensation or on an average annual value. And now, we once again have a longtime coach breaking another milestone.

The Golden State Warriors signed head coach Steve Kerr to a two-year, $35 million contract extension. The deal will make him the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

Though Popovich makes more on an annual basis, he also serves as the Spurs' team president. Kerr's $17.5 million per season makes him the highest-paid in terms of guys who are head coaches only.

This contract will pay Kerr more per season than he made during his entire 15-year NBA playing career, which was about $16 million. Kerr's career earnings as a coach will amount to $80 million over 11 seasons.

The deal also means Kerr's contract will now expire at the same time as the one for Warriors star Stephen Curry. Both Kerr and Curry will be on board through the 2025-26 season.

Kerr and Curry, alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, have put together an impressive dynasty. The Warriors have won four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022) and won a regular-season record 73 games during the 2015-16 season. They're struggling this season, but with the experience and talent on their side, they always have a chance to make some noise.

By the time this contract ends, Kerr will be 60 years old, and Curry will be 38. They could very well choose to ride off into the sunset together.

Whatever they decide, few player-coach duos have had as iconic of a run.