Steve Ballmer Is Donating $15 Million To Los Angeles Wildfires Support

The first wildfires in the Los Angeles area broke out on January 7. In the ensuing days, a series of 30 widlfires have erupted, causing more than two dozen deaths and over 200,000 evacuations while destroying more than 12,000 buildings. The combination of drought conditions, low humidity, and hurricane-force winds have kept the flames going, with the two largest fires still remaining active.

Connie and Steve Ballmer, co-founders of the Ballmer Group, released a statement announcing they're donating $15 million in emergency funding to help support relief efforts around the fires. The statement noted the "historic, racially diverse community of Altadena," which has been hit especially hard by the devastation.

The Ballmer Group shared a list of organizations the funding will help support. These organizations range from wildfire relief funds to emergency shelters and temporary housing options. They also include organizations providing food and other essentials, support for first responders, and care groups and basic needs support for children, students, and families.

In total, Ballmer Group is donating to 18 different organizations. The statement noted the dedication is an "initial" $15 million, which could mean more help is on the way as the situation continues to grow.

Ballmer Group is also hosting an event called FireAid at the Intuit Dome, which opened last year and is home to the Los Angeles Clippers. The event, "an evening of music and solidarity" will further support communities and go toward helping develop future preventative wildfire measures.

The fires that are still active will likely continue for days or even weeks, as the strong winds in the area have been fueling the flames. Even after everything is contained, it will take months and likely years to start to repair the damage and rebuild homes and lives that have been uprooted.

It's great seeing people helping others in need, and hopefully others—especially with the wealth to do so—continue to show their support.