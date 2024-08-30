Stephen Curry Will Be The First NBA Player To Make $60 Million In One Season

Stephen Curry has accomplished plenty in his basketball career. He's the NBA's all-time leader in made three-pointers. He's won two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP. He's won four championships with the Golden State Warriors. One of the few things he hadn't done before this summer was play in the Olympics. Well, he checked that off his list in impressive style, shooting the lights out in the semifinals and gold medal game to help Team USA bring home a gold.

Curry has just achieved something else: He'll become the first player in NBA history to make at least $60 million in a single season.

The Warriors and Curry agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $62.6 million. The deal will keep Curry in the Bay through the 2026-27 campaign. The extension also means that Curry will own the league's top salary for a full decade, from 2017 to 2027.

It's quite the jump from Curry's first eight years in the NBA. Thanks to some early injury trouble, the Warriors offered him a fairly modest extension when his rookie contract was up. By the time Curry entered his ninth season, he had made just north of $56.7 million throughout his career. He'll earn more than that with this one-year extension.

Curry has already been the first player to make at least $40 million in a season (he hit $40.23 million in 2019-20) and $50 million (his salary this year was $51.92 million). He'll also be the first to hit $60 million in the 2026-27 season, though his days as the league's highest-paid player may not last longer. A few players have contracts that will pay them well over $60 million—and even spilling into $70 million—during the 2027-28 season.

It's a ton of money, but Curry has certainly proven his worth. Beyond his personal and team success, he's fundamentally changed how basketball is played and helped the sport grow by leaps and bounds. The NBA just agreed to an 11-year, $77 billion media rights contract with Disney, NBCUniversal, and Amazon, a testament to the booming popularity players like Curry have created.

Now that he's freshly paid, let's see how many more of those unbelievable, mouth-wide-open, head-on-your-hands moments Curry can deliver.