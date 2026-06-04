Russell Wilson Retires As The Fifth Highest Paid Player In NFL History. He Earned Just As Much In 14 Seasons As Tom Brady Earned In 23 Seasons

Russell Wilson is officially done playing football. The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback confirmed his retirement in June 2026, ending a 14-season NFL career that included a Super Bowl championship, nearly 47,000 passing yards, 353 touchdown passes, and stops with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants. He is not leaving football entirely. Wilson is moving directly into television, joining CBS Sports as an analyst on "The NFL Today."

But from a CelebrityNetWorth perspective, the most interesting part of Wilson's retirement is not just what he accomplished on the field. It is what he earned.

Wilson walks away from the NFL as one of the highest-earning players in league history. Depending on the salary tracker, his career on-field earnings landed at roughly $315.8 million to $316.9 million. Over The Cap lists him at $315.84 million, while Spotrac lists his career earnings through 2026 at $316.87 million. Either way, Wilson retires right around the #5 spot on the all-time NFL career earnings list, trailing only Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Tom Brady.

The Highest-Earning NFL Players Ever

Below is a list of the NFL's highest career earnings. That list is striking for a few reasons. First and foremost, Wilson earned almost as much on the field as Tom Brady, even though Brady played 23 seasons and Wilson played 14. Wilson earned more than Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger, two Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks who also played much longer careers. And unlike Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins, Wilson was not a first-round pick.

Rank Player Career Earnings 1 Matthew Stafford $408,000,000 2 Aaron Rodgers $395,812,794 3 Kirk Cousins $331,469,288 4 Tom Brady $317,619,794 5 Russell Wilson $315,840,123 6 Matt Ryan $303,713,631 7 Dak Prescott $296,335,465 8 Drew Brees $271,539,422 9 Ben Roethlisberger $267,286,864 10 Jared Goff $259,607,504

The $3 Million Rookie Contract That Became An All-Time Bargain

Wilson's earning story began in 2012, when the Seahawks selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft with the 75th overall pick. Because he was not a first-rounder, Wilson entered the league on a modest four-year rookie contract worth just under $3 million.

That contract became one of the greatest bargains in NFL history.

Wilson immediately won the starting job in Seattle and became one of the most productive young quarterbacks in the league. He helped lead the Seahawks to the playoffs as a rookie, then to a Super Bowl championship during the 2013 season. The following year, he took Seattle back to the Super Bowl again.

During the most important early stretch of Seattle's championship window, the Seahawks had a franchise quarterback making less than $1 million per year on average. That allowed the team to spend elsewhere while Wilson gave them elite value at the most expensive position in sports.

Seattle Turns Him Into A Mega-Earner

Once Wilson's rookie deal neared its end, the bargain was over.

On July 31, 2015, the Seahawks signed Wilson to a four-year, $87.6 million extension. The deal included a $31 million signing bonus and $60 million in guaranteed money. It raised his average annual value to nearly $22 million and officially moved him into the NFL's upper financial tier.

Then came the truly massive deal.

On April 16, 2019, Wilson and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension. At the time, it was the richest contract in NFL history. The deal included a $65 million signing bonus, $107 million in total guarantees, and an average annual salary of $35 million.

By the time Wilson left Seattle after the 2021 season, he had earned roughly $181.3 million from the Seahawks alone. That is an extraordinary number for any player, but especially for someone who entered the league as a supposedly undersized third-round pick.

The Broncos Contract That Changed Everything

In 2022, the Denver Broncos made a franchise-altering bet on Wilson. They acquired him from Seattle in one of the biggest quarterback trades in NFL history, giving up a massive package of players and draft picks. Then, before he ever played a regular-season snap for Denver, the Broncos signed him to a five-year, $242.5 million extension.

The contract averaged $48.5 million per year and included $165 million in guarantees. At the time, Denver believed it had solved its quarterback problem for the rest of the decade.

Instead, the deal quickly became one of the most infamous contracts in NFL history.

Wilson played just two seasons and 30 games with the Broncos. His first year in Denver was a disaster, marked by offensive struggles, a losing record, and the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the season ended. Wilson improved in some areas under Sean Payton in 2023, but the marriage never really worked. Denver benched him late in the season and released him in March 2024.

Financially, the aftermath was staggering. The Broncos absorbed an NFL-record dead cap hit, widely reported around $85 million. Denver also remained responsible for the bulk of Wilson's 2024 compensation, even though he was no longer on the roster. In cash terms, Wilson earned roughly $122.8 million from Denver for two seasons of work.

Pittsburgh Got Him For The Minimum

The Broncos' mistake became the Pittsburgh Steelers' opportunity.

Because Denver still owed Wilson $39 million in guaranteed salary for the 2024 season, any salary paid by another team simply offset Denver's obligation. That allowed Pittsburgh to sign Wilson for the veteran minimum, roughly $1.21 million.

For the Steelers, it was a low-risk gamble on a former Super Bowl champion. For Wilson, it was still a $39 million year. The check just mostly came from Denver.

Wilson spent one season in Pittsburgh before signing his final NFL contract with the New York Giants.

The Final Giants Paycheck

Wilson's last NFL deal came in 2025, when he signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Giants worth $10.5 million. The deal included an $8 million signing bonus and represented the final salary of his playing career.

That final contract pushed Wilson's official career earnings past $315 million. Wilson retires as one of the five highest-paid players in NFL history.

Endorsements Made The Number Even Bigger

The $315 million-plus figure only covers Wilson's NFL salary. It does not include endorsements, investments, licensing deals, equity stakes, or business ventures.

Wilson was one of the most marketable NFL players of his generation, particularly during his prime Seattle years. He had deals with brands including Nike, Alaska Airlines, Microsoft, Bose, Braun, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Wheaties. He also built business interests through West2East Empire, became part of the Seattle Sounders FC ownership group, supported the Portland Diamond Project, and co-founded The House of LR&C with his wife, Ciara.

His exact off-field earnings are private, but over a 14-year career, Wilson's endorsements and business ventures likely added well over $100 million to his total financial haul.

A Complicated But Extremely Lucrative Legacy

Wilson's football legacy is complicated. His Seattle years were spectacular. He won a Super Bowl, reached another, made nine Pro Bowls with the Seahawks, and became the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history. His Denver years were the opposite: short, expensive, awkward, and ultimately remembered as one of the worst team-player financial matches in NFL history.

But financially, there is nothing complicated about the outcome.

Russell Wilson entered the NFL as a third-round pick making less than $1 million per year. He leaves it 14 seasons later with more than $315 million in on-field earnings, more than 350 touchdown passes, a Super Bowl ring, a CBS broadcasting job, and a place among the highest-paid players the NFL has ever produced.