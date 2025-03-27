Russell Wilson. Jameis Winston. Shedeur Sanders? The Giants Went From Zero QBs to Total Mayhem in One Week

By on March 27, 2025 in ArticlesSports News

Just five months after finishing a brutal 3–14 season and cutting ties with Daniel Jones, the New York Giants suddenly have a crowded quarterback room—two Super Bowl veterans already signed, and a likely franchise rookie on the way. What exactly is the plan here?

Last week, the Giants agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with Jameis Winston. Now, they've added Russell Wilson on a one-year contract worth up to $21 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed. Two big moves in less than a week—and they may not be done.

The Giants own the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and speculation is swirling that Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, is their top target. If they go that route, Sanders will enter a unique setup: a high-profile rookie backed by two vets with wildly different styles, résumés, and reputations. And if he becomes the face of the franchise, don't be surprised if his dad becomes a regular fixture in the New York media circus.

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

The Giants were rumored to be among the suitors for Aaron Rodgers. However, with these signings, it seems like the team will not be attending that darkness retreat.

After a brutal season that ended in a 3-14 record and included a mid-season release of former starting QB Daniel Jones, the Giants needed to upgrade their quarterback room. The only quarterback on the roster was Tommy DeVito, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and played in a dozen games over two seasons.

Wilson won a Super Bowl and reached another with the Seattle Seahawks. He's also led multiple teams to the playoffs, most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. That Steelers team limped to the finish line and bowed out early, but still, it's a postseason appearance.

Meanwhile, Winston joins the Giants from the Cleveland Browns, who have the No. 2 pick in the draft. Winston played in 12 games, starting a majority of them after Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury. True to form, Winston made some incredible throws and a few baffling ones, leading to 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Signing two quarterbacks in the span of a week doesn't mean the Giants are going in a different direction come the draft. The team will likely choose Sanders (or whichever quarterback is the best available on its draft board) and have him sit during his rookie season, learning under Wilson and Winston. There are worse situations for a newcomer to the league to be in.

In the meantime, the Giants hope they can improve upon last year's disaster of a season. The good news is that it's a very low bar to clear.

