With His Second Masters Win, Rory McIlroy Is Now A Chip Shot Away From Breaking Tiger Woods' PGA Career Earnings Record

For 17 agonizing years, Rory McIlroy chased a green jacket. Now, he's running out of closet space.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Northern Irishman successfully defended his title at Augusta National, navigating the iconic pines to shoot a 12-under par and capture the 2026 Masters Tournament.

When he won his first green jacket last year, Rory became the second player in PGA history to have career earnings top $100 million. The other player? Tiger Woods, obviously.

With today's victory, McIlroy deposited a Masters-record $4.5 million winner's check. That payout catapults his official PGA Tour career earnings to an eye-watering $114,696,641.

Tiger Woods, the undisputed financial king of the modern golf era, holds the all-time official PGA Tour record at $120,999,166. So, after his masterclass at Augusta, McIlroy is now just $6.3 million away from becoming the highest-earning player in the history of the PGA Tour.

The collision course is set. Thanks to the explosion of modern signature event purses, catching Woods is no longer a matter of if for McIlroy, but when. Should McIlroy maintain his current blistering form into the summer, he could eclipse Tiger's record before the FedEx Cup playoffs even begin.

PGA Tour All-Time Money Winners

Here is an updated list of the PGA Tour's all-time money winners:

Tiger Woods: $120,999,166 Rory McIlroy: $114,696,641 Scottie Scheffler: $103,269,566 Phil Mickelson: $96,727,968 Justin Rose: $75,951,420 Dustin Johnson: $75,695,066 Adam Scott: $71,576,075 Jim Furyk: $71,507,269 Justin Thomas: $71,383,912 Vijay Singh: $71,312,738

The True Wealth: Beyond the Official Money List

While the official PGA Tour money list is the benchmark for competitive dominance on American soil, it actually paints a laughably incomplete picture of the true financial empires both men have built.

For Woods, the $121 million he earned between the ropes is essentially pocket change compared to his corporate machinery. Tiger Woods is one of the very few athletes in human history to cross the billionaire threshold. According to financial analysts, his career pretax earnings hover around $2 billion. The overwhelming majority of that wealth was minted in boardroom negotiations, not on putting greens. For 27 years, Tiger was the face of Nike Golf, a partnership that paid him hundreds of millions of dollars. When you add in his massive, era-defining contracts with EA Sports, Gatorade, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, and Monster Energy, alongside his highly successful TGR golf course design firm, Woods operates as a multinational corporation.

McIlroy's financial footprint, while perhaps not in the billionaire stratosphere of Woods, is similarly staggering when you pull back the curtain. The $114.7 million sitting on his official PGA Tour ledger doesn't even include all the money he has won playing golf.

The PGA Tour's official list does not count the season-ending FedEx Cup bonus pool. McIlroy is the only player to win the FedEx Cup three times, banking over $43 million in direct cash from those victories alone. It also ignores the now-defunct Player Impact Program (PIP), which rewarded players for driving fan engagement; McIlroy routinely topped that list, adding another $35 million to his coffers over the last few years. Furthermore, as a truly global player, McIlroy has spent extensive time dominating the European DP World Tour, where he has accrued roughly $68 million in international purses.

When you factor in his off-course corporate deals—anchored by a $100 million apparel contract with Nike and a massive equipment deal with TaylorMade—McIlroy brings in an estimated $35 million annually before he ever hits a golf shot. Through his investment vehicle, Symphony Ventures, he has taken lucrative equity stakes in companies ranging from tech platforms like TickPick to the Alpine Formula 1 team. When you combine his global on-course winnings with his sprawling corporate empire, McIlroy's true career gross earnings easily exceed $400 million.

We here at CelebrityNetWorth currently estimate Tiger Woods' net worth at $1.3 billion and Rory McIlroy's net worth at $250 million. Tiger is 50 years old. Rory is 36. At his current pace, Rory could have another decade of golf dominance left in the tank. How do you think these respective net worths will look in 10 years?

Here's our updated list of the richest golfers of all time:

Tiger Woods: $1.3 billion Greg Norman: $400 million Jack Nicklaus: $400 million Phil Mickelson: $300 million Rory McIlroy: $250 million

Rory is 14 years younger than Tiger. He's 35 years younger than Greg Norman. He's 50 years younger than Jack Nicklaus. And he's 19 years younger than Phil Mickelson.

How do you think that richest golfers in the world list will look in a decade? Or two? Or five?