Rory McIlroy Denies Rumor He Was Offered $850 Million To Join LIV Golf

Ever since its launch in 2021, LIV Golf has looked to poach golfers from the PGA Tour. Even as the two sides agreed to a merger, there was still a disconnect between the leagues. In December, LIV Golf paid Masters winner Jon Rahm more than a quarter of a billion dollars to join the LIV circuit. It seems like just about every golfer has gotten a lucrative offer at some point.

Rory McIlroy might be one of the lone exceptions.

London newspaper City A.M. published a story earlier this month alleging LIV offered McIlroy $850 million and an equity stake in the league worth about 2% to leave the PGA Tour. The newspaper said it had heard from two separate sources about the possible deal.

However, McIlroy is denying these claims, saying his loyalty remains with the PGA Tour.

"I've never been offered a number from LIV, and I've never contemplated going to LIV," McIlroy told the Golf Channel during a practice round before the RBC Heritage. "For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it's never been any different."

McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken golfers against LIV, believing those who left to play for the league shouldn't be allowed back on the PGA Tour. While McIlroy has eased up on that position, he's still continued to oppose LIV and its events.

LIV is backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, an entity that has been involved in numerous human rights violations. But with virtually limitless coffers, the PIF can offer exorbitant amounts of money to golfers to join LIV. The PIF has already extended more than $1 billion to its golf roster.

For those who have participated, LIV events provide a less strenuous environment compared to PGA Tour events. LIV only does three rounds for a total of 54 holes, compared to the PGA Tour's 72. With team matchups, music, and private jets, LIV sometimes feels a bit more like a party.

That doesn't sit well with some PGA Tour golfers, and McIlroy is perhaps at the top of the list. $850 million is absurd—and even if LIV did put forward such an offer, McIlroy would quickly turn it down.