Ravens Safety Kyle Hamilton Has Signed A Record-Setting Nine-Figure Contract

By on September 3, 2025 in ArticlesSports News

If you look at any kind of rankings of safeties in the NFL, you'll find Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton at the top of the list. Analysts think so, and coaches and scouts think so. Now, Hamilton is getting paid like the best in the league.

Hamilton and the Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $100.4 million. It's the biggest deal for a safety in NFL history.

Hamilton's contract also includes $82 million in guaranteed money, another NFL record (by quite a bit). Antoine Winfield held the previous high with $45 million guaranteed in a deal signed last year. Hamilton's $25.1 million average annual value is another league record, topping the $21.25 million AAV of the Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Ravens are no strangers to having a star safety on their team. Ed Reed was part of a vaunted Ravens defense throughout the 2000s; Reed was also once the highest-paid safety in the league. His contract extension in 2006 was a bit less than Hamilton's, though: six years, $40 million.

This extension will keep Hamilton in Baltimore through 2030. He has two years remaining on his current contract, including a team option for the 2026 campaign.

Hamilton will look to build on an already impressive NFL resume. Since entering the league, he's amassed 18 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 5 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles. He's made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in both of the past two seasons, and he finished ninth last year in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Hamilton called this deal "a dream come true" and made it clear what his next goal is: winning a Super Bowl.

"I think you check a lot of boxes off hopefully throughout your football career," he said. "And not to toot my own horn, I feel like I've checked a good bit ever since high school, and Super Bowl still has to be checked. We're not trying to wait anymore. So I want to get greedy with that."

Signing a nine-figure deal and winning a Super Bowl in the same season (and getting to go to Disney World)? Now that's a magical dream come true.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Timothy Sykes Net Worth
    Timothy
    Sykes
  2. Jayne Kennedy Net Worth
    Jayne
    Kennedy
  3. Candice Bergen Net Worth
    Candice
    Bergen
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Paul Simon Net Worth
    Paul
    Simon
  6. Bonnie Hunt Net Worth
    Bonnie
    Hunt
  7. Greg Louganis Net Worth
    Greg
    Louganis
  8. Mr. T Net Worth
    Mr.
    T
  9. Art Garfunkel Net Worth
    Art
    Garfunkel
  10. George Lopez Net Worth
    George
    Lopez
  11. Lawrence Taylor Net Worth
    Lawrence
    Taylor
  12. Graham Greene Net Worth
    Graham
    Greene
  13. Shannen Doherty Net Worth
    Shannen
    Doherty
  14. Mark Kerr Net Worth
    Mark
    Kerr
  15. Roman Atwood Net Worth
    Roman
    Atwood
  16. Larry The Cable Guy Net Worth
    Larry
    The Cable Guy
  17. Howard Stern Net Worth
    Howard
    Stern