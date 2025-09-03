Ravens Safety Kyle Hamilton Has Signed A Record-Setting Nine-Figure Contract

If you look at any kind of rankings of safeties in the NFL, you'll find Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton at the top of the list. Analysts think so, and coaches and scouts think so. Now, Hamilton is getting paid like the best in the league.

Hamilton and the Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $100.4 million. It's the biggest deal for a safety in NFL history.

Hamilton's contract also includes $82 million in guaranteed money, another NFL record (by quite a bit). Antoine Winfield held the previous high with $45 million guaranteed in a deal signed last year. Hamilton's $25.1 million average annual value is another league record, topping the $21.25 million AAV of the Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph.

The Ravens are no strangers to having a star safety on their team. Ed Reed was part of a vaunted Ravens defense throughout the 2000s; Reed was also once the highest-paid safety in the league. His contract extension in 2006 was a bit less than Hamilton's, though: six years, $40 million.

This extension will keep Hamilton in Baltimore through 2030. He has two years remaining on his current contract, including a team option for the 2026 campaign.

Hamilton will look to build on an already impressive NFL resume. Since entering the league, he's amassed 18 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 5 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles. He's made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in both of the past two seasons, and he finished ninth last year in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Hamilton called this deal "a dream come true" and made it clear what his next goal is: winning a Super Bowl.

"I think you check a lot of boxes off hopefully throughout your football career," he said. "And not to toot my own horn, I feel like I've checked a good bit ever since high school, and Super Bowl still has to be checked. We're not trying to wait anymore. So I want to get greedy with that."

Signing a nine-figure deal and winning a Super Bowl in the same season (and getting to go to Disney World)? Now that's a magical dream come true.