Plaxico Burress Is Putting His Super Bowl Ring Up For Auction

The Philadelphia Eagles routed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a 40-22 victory that was much more of a blowout than the final score indicates. As Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and his fellow Eagles teammates enjoy their new Super Bowl rings, another NFC East star is saying goodbye to his.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl XLII. His ring from that game is now up for auction.

The ring is actually listed under a new anonymous owner, which suggests Burress may have sold the ring a few months ago. According to Heritage Auctions, the company selling the ring, Burress authenticated the piece of sports memorabilia in a letter dated November 16, 2024.

Burress spent 12 years in the NFL and some notable off the field incidents that ultimately plagued his career. Yet his catch in Super Bowl XLII—a touchdown grab with 35 seconds remaining—is one of the biggest in the sport's history.

That catch helped the Giants upset the New England Patriots to win the championship. The Patriots were heavily favored coming into the game, and had gone 18-0 in the regular season and playoffs before facing off against the Giants. The Patriots would have been the first team in NFL history to go undefeated since the league moved to a 16 (and now 17)-game schedule.

Instead, Burress and the other G-Men emerged victorious. He's currently a host of "Up on Game" on FOX Sports Radio and owns a juice bar in Wayne, NJ. He once told giants.com that he had only worn the ring a handful of times—if the ring doesn't hold sentimental value to him, why not get some money out of it?

And if YOU want a chance to score Burress's ring, be prepared to spend a lot. The bid as of this writing is $72,500 with under two weeks to go. Heritage Auctions believe the ring could ultimately fetch north of $100,000.

Burress won't have the comfort of looking at his ring, but at least he can watch highlights of his catch whenever he wants.