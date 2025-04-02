Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions Just Sold A 10% Stake To A New Investment Platform At A $750 Million Valuation

Since retiring from the NFL in 2016, Peyton Manning has been keeping himself plenty busy. The quarterback has regularly appeared in commercials for brands like Nationwide and Nike. His Omaha Productions, launched in 2020, has remained consistently profitable and developed more than 30 programs, from TV shows to live events. Most notably, Manning and his younger brother Eli have led the ManningCast on ESPN.

Now, Manning is welcoming a new partner into the family. Omaha Productions agreed to sell a stake worth about 10% to a new company led by Patrick Whitesell. The producer and talent agent Whitesell was previously the executive chairman of Endeavor, a global sports and media organization.

The deal values Omaha Productions at north of $750 million. That means Manning's company will get more than $75 million from Whitesell and his new platform.

Whitesell's yet-to-be-named venture plans to invest in sports, media, and entertainment companies. It's already received a $250 million boost from private equity firm Silver Lake. With a mix of sports and entertainment across its shows, Omaha Productions certainly fits the portfolio the new company plans to achieve.

Silver Lake has also been a longtime investor in Whitesell's former company Endeavor, and recently took the publicly traded company private once again. The PE firm said that deal was worth an impressive $25 billion in enterprise value, which includes the business assets, common and preferred equity, and debt.

In 2023, Endeavor acquired both UFC and WWE and combined them in a landmark move. The merged organizations have operated as TKO Group Holdings.

Silver Lake and Whitesell's support of Omaha Productions will allow the company to extend beyond some of the more traditional media avenues. The ManningCast has proven incredibly popular, with Peyton and Eli interviewing players and other celebrities as they break down NFL action live during games. Omaha Productions has also branched into some other endeavors (pun absolutely intended), including a recent investment into the company Good Good Golf.

The move should open up additional new opportunities for Omaha Productions. Considering how well-prepared Manning was during his NFL career, perhaps his post-retirement success isn't a surprise, either.