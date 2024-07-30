Patrick Mahomes Is No Longer A Top-Ten Quarterback In Average Annual Salary

Even if you're not a big NFL fan, you likely heard about the Kansas City Chiefs—and their star players—last season. Of course, Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift made all the headlines, but Patrick Mahomes had plenty of publicity through endorsements with State Farm, Head and Shoulders, and more.

And that's just the off-the-field action. Despite a "disappointing" 11-6 regular season, the Chiefs stormed through the playoffs and reached another Super Bowl. When all was said and done, Kansas City was hoisting up its second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, and Mahomes was winning Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes is one of just five quarterbacks in NFL history to win three Super Bowls, and he's won Super Bowl MVP during each of those victories. Yet, among current NFL quarterbacks, Mahomes doesn't even have a top-ten salary.

Thanks to a swath of new deals across the league, Mahomes is now tied for 11th with Atlanta's Kirk Cousins in average annual salary. They're both making $45 million per year.

Cousins and every quarterback ahead of Mahomes on the list have won a combined total of zero Super Bowls. Only three of them have even reached the big game: Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Detroit's Jared Goff, and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts.

Here's the full list of the top 12 quarterbacks in average annual salary, with Cousins and Mahomes at the bottom of the list:

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: $55 million

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $55 million

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $55 million

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: $53.1 million

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $53 million

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $52.5 million

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $52 million

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51 million

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $46.1 million

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $46 million

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons: $45 million

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs $45 million

Mahomes signed his extension in 2020. At $450 million, it's still the largest deal the NFL has ever seen in terms of total money. Mahomes is getting $45 million over ten seasons, with the contract set to end in 2031.

By that point, Mahomes will be 35 years old. Several quarterbacks have performed at high levels in their mid-30s and beyond. NFL salaries will likely continue to increase over the next half-decade, too. Mahomes could easily earn another contract worth well over nine figures.

For now, he'll have to be content with his three Super Bowls and Super Bowl MVP awards instead of being the highest-paid player in the league. Something tells us he'll be just fine with that.