Paige Bueckers Will Make More From 8-10 Weeks In The Unrivaled League Than She Will In Four Years In The WNBA

Fresh off a national championship with the Connecticut Huskies, Paige Bueckers just got selected by the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. Bueckers will ink a deal with the Wings, and she's also agreed to play in the new Unrivaled league. The 3-on-3 league was founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier to give women players (typically those who play overseas) more chances to play while the WNBA is in its offseason.

Under the curent CBA, Bueckers will make $78,831 as a rookie in the WNBA. Her salary will increase each year, which would give her $348,198 over four seasons.

The three-year deal with Unrivaled will reportedly pay Bueckers more in her first season than she'll make over the duration of her rookie WNBA contract. Players in the league make an average of $222,000, which is drawn from an $8 million pool. Bueckers also has equity in the league as part of her deal, and that will put her well over her WNBA salary.

Bueckers signed an name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Unrivaled in August 2024. She didn't participate in the 2025 season, though she's planning to play in the league now that she's out of college. The 2025 season lasted for eight weeks and was held entirely in Miami. The 2026 season is expected to start in January, likely consisting of nine or ten weeks as the league plans to introduce a travel component to the league.

By the time both deals are up, Bueckers might also be making more in the WNBA. The league's players have threatened to go on strike if the collective bargaining agreement isn't changed. They want more money as the league has grown in popularity.

WNBA contracts are far behind NBA contracts, as well. Remember, Buckers is earning $78,831 this season as a rookie and $348,198 over four years. Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 pick in the most recent NBA Draft, also signed a four-year deal, but his is worth $57,027,437. He made $12,569,040 during his rookie season.

In the WNBA, Bueckers will join a Wings team that went 9-31 last year. By comparison, the Huskies under Geno Auriemma won at least 31 games in each of the past three seasons, including a 37-3 record during this latest championship season. It'll certainly be a culture change, but alongside leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale, Bueckers be a major face of the franchise as it looks to rebuild.

If her college career is any indication, Bueckers will be an integral part of both the WNBA and Unrivaled for years to come.