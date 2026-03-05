Offensive Lineman Drew Dalman Is Retiring—And Potentially Losing $22 Million In The Process

NFL center Drew Dalman was one of the major 2025 offseason acquisitions of the Chicago Bears. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal to join the Bears. Dalman anchored an offensive line that was first in pass blocking win rate and fifth in run blocking win rate, protecting quarterback Caleb Williams and opening holes for running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Dalman started all 17 games and played all 1,154 snaps for the Bears, individually finishing eighth in pass block win-rate among interior linemen. Chicago won the NFC North and defeated its longtime rival, the Green Bay Packers, during the NFC Wild Card round. For his efforts, Dalman earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

But the 27-year-old is ready to hang up his cleats. Dalman told the team he's planning to retire. And with two years still left on his contract, he might be forfeiting up to $22 million in future earnings.

Dalman is due $9.5 in guaranteed salary. However, the early retirement could ultimately void that guarantee. The Bears also owe Dalman $4 million in prorated signing bonuses in 2026 and 2027, though ESPN noted the team could recoup $2 million of that money, as well.

It's not clear whether the Bears will void all or part of Dalman's future earnings, but his retirement could be a costly financial decision. Dalman, who spent four years with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Bears, has made $25,187,464 throughout his career.

Then again, football is a brutal sport. As a center, Dalman is routinely going up against massive, 300-pound defensive linemen. He's retiring in relatively good health, having only missed 11 games in five seasons. And it's quite the rarity to say, "I played 100% of my team's snaps last season."

In that light, Dalman is going out on top. And let's be real about the money: Even if he never earns another cent from the NFL, making more than $25 million by age 27 is excellent in any profession.