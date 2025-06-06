Novak Djokovic Was The First Tennis Player To Earn $100 Million. He's Teetering On $200 Million… But Will Retirement Come First?

Novak Djokovic was the first tennis player to earn more than $100 million in prize money. He accomplished that feat back in 2016. About 20 minutes ago, Novak lost his semi-final match against Jannik Sinner at the French Open. For reaching the semis of the French Open, Novak will walk away with $784,269.15 in prize money.

That brings his career on-court earnings total to $187,871,269.15, by far the highest in tennis history.

With Wimbledon, the US Open, and the ATP Finals still ahead on the 2025 calendar, Djokovic has a clear path to becoming the first tennis player to earn $200 million on court. But time and competition might get in his way. With rumblings that he might retire at the end of this year, what does Novak have to do to be the first player to break the $200 million earnings milestone?

The Path to $200 Million

Here's what Djokovic still has available on the 2025 calendar:

Wimbledon Champion: $3.4 million

US Open Champion: $3.6 million

ATP Finals (undefeated champion): $4.88 million

If he wins all three, Djokovic would add $11.88 million, pushing his career total to approximately $199.75 million. That would still leave him just under the line. A win at one smaller ATP event or a semifinal appearance at the ATP Finals would likely push him over.

Even without a perfect sweep, Djokovic can still cross $200 million with a strong combination of deep runs. For example, finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, plus a few wins at the ATP Finals, would likely be enough to make history.

The First to $100 Million. Still Chasing the Next Barrier.

When Djokovic passed $100 million in 2016, it was an unprecedented moment in tennis. For perspective, Pete Sampras retired with $43.3 million in career prize money. Andre Agassi, another titan of the 1990s and early 2000s, retired with $31.1 million. At the time, those were staggering numbers.

Federer eventually reached the $100 million milestone in 2017. Nadal followed in 2019. But no one else has come close. Most of today's top players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, are still in the $20 million to $30 million range.

Unless someone dominates for more than a decade like Novak has, it may be years—if not decades—before another player threatens that record.

One More Record?

Djokovic already holds the records for most Grand Slam titles, most weeks ranked No. 1, and most Masters 1000 titles. He is the only man to win each Grand Slam at least three times. Adding a new financial milestone would simply add to an already historic resume.

Whether or not he breaks $200 million this season, Djokovic's legacy is cemented. He was the first to earn $100 million. He may soon be the first to hit $200 million. And he did it all by winning. Consistently. Relentlessly. Year after year.