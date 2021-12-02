No, USC Is NOT Buying Lincoln Riley A $6 Million LA Mansion Or Buying His Oklahoma Homes…

splits: 15

An initial process of changing careers is negotiating a salary. You'll often share your requirements, your company will decide to match them (or not), and if you both agree on the terms, congrats! You've just started a new job.

You might also chat about perks or company benefits. Sometimes, you get whatever the company is offering—perhaps free or discounted medical care, monthly happy hours, endless snacks in the break room.

On some occasions, you can also negotiate your perks. Lincoln Riley just accepted a job with USC, leaving the Oklahoma Sooners to move to the PAC-12. A tweet from Robert Hefner V listed the benefits the new Trojans coach will receive—and they're pretty juicy.

Hefner claimed the deal is worth $110 million, and that USC would be buying both of Riley's homes in Norman for $500,000 over the asking price—essentially a $1 million bonus. The tweet also said USC would buy a $6 million home in L.A., with 24/7, unlimited use of a private jet:

Lincoln Riley USC contract details (not confirmed; best I could do): – $110 million – USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus) – Buying a $6 million home in LA for him – Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family#Sooners #Trojans — Robert Hefner V (@RobertHefnerV) November 29, 2021

Seems pretty wild, doesn't it? Well, it turns out some (or all) of those details might not actually be true.

Sportico reported a realtor already debunked the Norman homes; one has been on the market for months after the Rileys moved to their current house. Sportico also pointed out that Hefner—whose Twitter bio currently reads "Twitter Legend – Lincoln Riley Insider"—is an energy investor based in Oklahoma City.

While a random person has dropped news on Twitter before, chances are this deal isn't nearly as crazy as it appears. Hefner told Sportico that "someone who I do trust that is likely to have knowledge," and that the information "seems directionally correct."

Since USC is a private institution, it doesn't have to reveal the financials of the contract. We may never know exactly what Riley will receive from the Trojans. But prying him away from a perennial college football playoff contender in Oklahoma must have required a pretty sweet deal.