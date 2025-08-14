Nikola Jokic Has Turned Down $212 Million From The Denver Nuggets—And It's A Smart Move

Nikola Jokic remains one of the most fascinating players in the NBA. He's among the best in the league, with no shortage of highlight reels of ridiculous shots and passes. However, it almost seems like basketball is his side hustle. He's won three MVP awards, yet was far more emotional when his horse won a race. When the Denver Nuggets won the championship in 2023, Jokic was openly distressed that he had to stay in town a few extra days for the parade. If he had it his way, he'd likely be perfectly satisfied living a calmer life in Serbia.

Of course, there are plenty of benefits to playing in the NBA, namely financial security. The lure of hundreds of millions of dollars is tough to turn down. Yet that's exactly what Jokic has done this summer.

Jokic is eligible to sign a three-year contract extension worth up to $212 million. He said no—here's why that's a smart move.

Let's jump back to 2022. Jokic had just won his second MVP award, and he was eligible for a supermax contract. At the time, it was the largest deal in NBA history: five years, $276 million. And Jokic almost turned that down.

DeMarcus Cousins, who briefly played on the Nuggets alongside Jokic, recalled the superstar saying he was considering retiring rather than signing that contract. Cousins said he encouraged Jokic to sign the deal, even suggesting he could, in the worst case scenario, "get fat" and use the money to buy more horses.

Jokic did end up signing that extension, and the Nuggets won the championship the following year.

This offseason, Denver's front office presented two options to Jokic: this deal he turned down, and a second one that he could sign next offseason. That contract would add another year and about $80 million, so Jokic could sign a four-year, $292 million extension.

The Nuggets were transparent about both options, and Jokic was transparent in his response. He'd rather wait another year to secure a larger deal.

Last season, the 30-year-old Jokic became the first center (and only third player) in NBA history to average a triple-double for the entire season. He finished with averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. The Nuggets won their opening round series against the Los Angeles Clippers and took the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the second round.

After the playoffs, Jokic declared the Nuggets as constructed weren't good enough to win the championship. Denver has had a busy offseason, swapping Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson and signing Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway to contracts. Brown was a key contributor to Denver's title run in 2023.

Will it all be enough for Jokic to re-sign next summer? After all, a lot can happen in a year—like earning an extra $80 million.