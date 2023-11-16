Nick Saban Quietly Co-Owns A Billion Dollar Car Dealership Empire

Nick Saban has had a phenomenal career at Alabama. Since his first full season in charge of the Crimson Tide in 2008, the program has compiled a 97-22 record. Alabama has appeared in nine national title games, winning six championships. Saban won an additional championship at LSU in 2003 and has twice been named Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year and the Walter Camp Coach of the Year.

And if Saban ever decides to call it quits, he already has a good fall-back gig. And maybe "gig" isn't a good word. As it turns out, Nick Saban quietly owns a VERY impressive car dealership empire.

Saban co-owns over a dozen car dealerships around the country. His dealerships sell Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, and Infiniti vehicles. The dealerships employ more than 500 people across Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, and now Florida. In fact, Nick and his partners just acquired two South Florida Mercedes-Benz locations in a $700 million deal. Overall, the venture is worth at least $1 billion.

Here's how Saban built up that car empire:

When he was a kid growing up in a small town in West Virginia, Saban worked at his dad's gas station. He gained experience working on cars, doing odd jobs like fixing flat tires and filling up tanks.

He also learned more about running a business, including the power of building relationships. Saban began investing in car dealerships as he got older, partnering with Joe Agresti in 2013.

Agresti already owned a Louisiana dealership, and the two decided to join forces, creating Dream Motor Group. The company started in Birmingham, Al. and has grown steadily ever since.

Saban is also benefiting from college players' Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. Ole Miss running back Quinshon Jenkins purchased a white Mercedes-Benz after signing his NIL deal last year.

Beyond his dealerships, Saban has continued expanding his presence in the car world. He's been a longtime Aflac spokesperson and traveled to Italy this offseason to visit the Ferrari factory.

To date, Nick has earned more than $100 million in his coaching career. He's currently college football's highest-paid coach, earning $11.4 million this season. But it seems likely that his car dealership portfolio ensures he'll still be doing quite well financially long after he leaves college football!