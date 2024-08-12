More Than 12% Of The NBA Has A Nine-Figure Contract — And 23 Players Are Making At Least $200 Million

The top players in every sport have the potential to earn enormous salaries that most of us can only dream about. That's on top of potential sponsorships, investments, and other off-the-court opportunities. But there's something special about NBA contracts, which just continue to skyrocket as the league's broadcast deal increases exponentially.

Just take a look at the current contracts on the books. Last season, 572 players appeared in at least one NBA game. Let's pause for a shout-out to Philadelphia's Javonte Smart, the only player to record a total of one minute played last season.

Of those 572 players, 71 have contracts worth at least $100 million. That's about 12.4% of the league. To put it another way, one in every eight NBA players is currently guaranteed $100 million or more.

As contracts keep ballooning, expect to see more record-setting ones. Last offseason, the Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown the league's first deal that could have been worth at least $300 million.

Brown ultimately will receive a shade under $286 million after not receiving an All-NBA honor during the 2023-24 season. The Celtics then set another record by giving Jayson Tatum a five-year, $314 million extension this summer.

Tatum and Brown are two of a whopping 23 players with at least $200 million on the books. While the Celtics duo celebrated with a championship last season, most of the players on this list have not led their teams to a championship. Only Denver's Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors have won an NBA title. And Curry is the lone player with multiple championships.

To be clear, these are not single-season salaries. All of these contracts will pay out over four or five seasons. In some instances, the contract won't start until this upcoming season or even the following one. But since NBA contracts are fully guaranteed, the players will eventually end up with those earnings.

Here's a reminder that Michael Jordan, considered the greatest player of all time by many fans and analysts, earned just under $94 million over 15 NBA seasons.

Bob Dylan wasn't talking about the NBA when he sang, "The times they are a-changin'," but it certainly applies nowadays.

Here's the full list of players with contract values of at least $200 million:

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: $313,933,410

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: $285,393,640

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $276,122,630

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns: $251,019,650

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: $244,623,120

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: $244,623,120

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $228,200,420

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: $224,238,150

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: $224,238,150

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: $224,238,150

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: $224,237,860

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: $220,441,984

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $220,441,984

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: $215,353,664

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls: $215,159,700

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: $215,159,700

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: $215,159,700

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: $213,280,928

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks: $212,500,000

Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers: $211,584,940

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves: $205,000,002

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers: $203,852,600

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets: $203,852,600