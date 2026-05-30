Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Is Making Over $3 Million Per Month

Anthony Edwards is one of the more entertaining stars in the NBA. His style of basketball is quite fun to watch, and he's a fairly honest interview, offering candid observations and comments during media availability. He's also reportedly the father of four children with four women; one of those women is currently taking him to court.

Per court documents that TMZ obtained, Edwards is paying about $5,000 per month to Alexandria Desroches, one of his exes and the father of their child, Amir, who was born in October 2023. While $5,000 is a sizable monthly expense, the court documents also show Edwards's gross monthly income: $3,364,911.

To be clear, Edwards is not taking all of that money home every month. He's paying some of it to taxes, while another portion is going to expenses like his Lake Minnetonka home and agent fees. Still, even after subtracting all of those expenses, he's likely comfortably bringing in seven figures.

Edwards is also in a court battle with another ex, Ayesha Howard. Last month, Edwards claimed Howard "orchestrated a coordinated media campaign" to "pressure" him into paying child support for their daughter, Aubri', born in October 2024. Howard currently has sole custody of Aubri'. In August 0f 2025, Howard sought $500,000 and a public apology from Edwards.

Both of these situations will play out in a courtroom, though they didn't seem to slow Edwards down on the basketball court. He averaged career-highs in points per game (28.8), field goal percentage (48.9%), and three-point percentage (39.9%) and was named to his fourth straight All-Star team. He also led the Timberwolves to a first-round victory over the Denver Nuggets before losing to the San Antonio Spurs in six games.

Edwards has been a big part of Minnesota's resurgence these past few seasons. The team plans to keep him around for the long run; he signed a five-year contract extension worth $244.6 million (and potentially up to $260 million) back in 2023. He's still got three years left on that deal, though he could sign another supermax extension in a couple of seasons that would pay him over $1 million per game.

That's a few years away, of course, but it doesn't look like Edwards is slowing down anytime soon. We'll see how he continues to climb the list of highest earners across NBA history.