Michigan's Massive Contract Offer To Jim Harbaugh Includes A Clause Where He Can't Leave For The NFL

Jim Harbaugh had a fascinating 2023. The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines led his team to an undefeated season and a victory over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. Harbaugh was also suspended for three recent games as part of an investigation of sign stealing. Beyond that, the NCAA is charging Harbaugh with violations of reportedly providing false or misleading information during a recruiting investigation around the COVID-19 dead period. The allegations also include impermissible contact with recruits.

While Harbaugh deals with all of that, he'll have something else to consider: a massive contract offer from Michigan.

The school has offered Harbaugh a ten-year, $125 million extension. That would make Harbaugh one of the highest-paid coaches in all of college football. The deal would boost his average annual salary from $7.5 million to $12.5 million.

There's an interesting clause in the contract, too. If Harbaugh were to agree, he couldn't leave for an NFL job during the 2024 season.

Since Harbaugh departed the San Francisco 49ers after the 2014 season, teams have been clamoring for him to return to the NFL. Last year, the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos both interviewed Harbaugh, though they ultimately went in different directions. This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers have a head coaching vacancy, and the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have expressed interest in Harbaugh, as well.

The clause in the Michigan offer only applies for the 2024 season. If Harbaugh finds an NFL job he likes after next year, he could take it without issue, though he'd likely forfeit some or all of his remaining Michigan salary.

Harbaugh is currently under contract through the 2026 season. Since joining his alma mater, the Wolverines have won at least 10 games on six different occasions, including Big Ten titles each of the past three years.

However, Michigan hasn't been able to win the postseason. The team is just 1-6 in bowl games under Harbaugh's watch and hasn't advanced to the championship of the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm, and Harbaugh and the Wolverines will celebrate a championship this year. Yet, in a bit of an ironic twist, winning a national title could be the final obstacle for Harbaugh to accomplish before heading back to the NFL. Especially with the various allegations surrounding him and the team, it would be an understandable move.

We'll see how everything shakes out. For now, Harbaugh is focused on helping the Wolverines win. Then, he can focus on whatever comes his way — good or bad.