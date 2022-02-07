"Mattress Mack" Just Made A Record-Setting Super Bowl Bet

Despite the ups and downs of life, a few things are certain. We're all eventually going to die. We have to pay taxes every year. And each NFL season, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale will make a massive bet on who he thinks will win the Super Bowl.

McIngvale owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture and is no stranger to making big bets to help promote his store. He's outdone himself this time, though, placing a $4.5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl. It's the largest mobile wager ever made through the sportsbook.

Online wagering is illegal in Texas, but not Louisiana, so McIngvale had to drive across state lines to place the bet. Apps don't just let you drop $4.5 million in one fell swoop, so McIngvale placed dozens of $20,000 bets to reach his total.

If Joe Burrow and the Bengals—4.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams—win the game, McIngvale will score a major payday. At +170 odds to win straight up, a Bengals victory will pay back more than $7.7 million.

Gallery Furniture shoppers can get a nice deal, too. Anyone who buys $3,000 or more worth of mattress sets or reclining living room furniture will receive their purchase for free if the Bengals win.

Jim McIngvale with his wife Linda (Bob Levey/Getty Images for UNICEF)

McIngvale had a nice payday betting on the underdog in last year's Super Bowl. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, McIngvale collected a cool $3.46 million. The furniture tycoon hopes his gambling luck will turn around with this year's game. Since that Bucs win, he's had a series of losing bets. He dropped $3.5 million on the Houston Astros, who lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves. He also bet $2.7 million on Alabama to beat Georgia in the college football title game; the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18. 

McIngvale tried a futures bet, too, putting $2 million on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl back in November. At the time, the Patriots had won five in a row and had just shut out the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0. The Patriots were 23-to-1 odds, so McIngvale would have had his largest-ever payout. Alas, the team followed up a seven-game winning streak by losing three of its final four regular-season games and got trounced by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Altogether, McIngvale has lost $8.2 million since his Super Bowl victory—and those are just the bets we know have actually happened. There might not be a single person rooting harder for the Bengals come Super Bowl Sunday.

