Masters Winner Jon Rahm Is Reportedly About To Sign A $600 Million Deal With LIV Golf

Ever since the creation of LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed golf league has looked to poach golfers away from the PGA. And it's done so by offering massive amounts of money to PGA players. Phil Mickelson received $200 million to join LIV and has won additional money during the league's events. Dustin Johnson headed to LIV after getting a $125 million deal, and he promptly won $12.5 million more in just five events.

After an announcement earlier this year that the PGA Tour and LIV were planning to merge, it looked like LIV would back off the PGA's players. That truce only lasted for about half a year.

Per recent reports, LIV is prepared to offer Jon Rahm a whopping $600 million deal. Rahm is the reigning winner of the Masters and has won 11 PGA events since turning pro in 2016. If Rahm accepts the deal, he'll triple Mickelson's earnings as the wealthiest player on the LIV circuit.

The speculation around Rahm's move is just as wild as the total amount of money. One player said he knows nothing and everything should be taken as a rumor, while another believes Jason Day and Adrian Meronk will follow in Rahm's footsteps to the Saudi league. If they also joined, they wouldn't receive as much money as Rahm, though every LIV deal has been worth at least eight figures.

Rahm recently played in the Ryder Cup and a move to LIV could limit his appearances in future events. No European was selected for this year's cup. However, the Americans did invite Brooks Koepka, who left the PGA to join LIV in 2022.

Earlier this year, Rahm dismissed rumors that he'd abandon the PGA. He told reporters (in Spanish) that he laughs when people associate him with LIV Golf and that he's not a fan of the league's format.

But getting more than half a billion dollars sent your way would make just about anyone change their tune. If Rahm accepts the deal, it will add a fascinating wrinkle to the PGA and LIV merger. And it'll be another reminder that LIV won't stop trying to get the best talent in the world — no matter the cost.