Marquise Brown Is Starting His Own Real Estate Firm For Caribbean Properties

By on August 7, 2024 in ArticlesSports News

In the Big 12 Championship during his final college season at Oklahoma, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown hurt his foot. A month later, when the Sooners squared off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff, he tried to play on it, but he couldn't deliver a performance up to his standards. Shortly afterwards, Brown got Lisfranc surgery.

That injury happened before Brown entered the NFL, but the moment has stuck with him. It's helped the receiver be more financially prudent—and now he's putting his money to work.

Brown announced the launch of his new real estate firm, Platinum Pro Capital. The firm will primarily focus on athletes and high-end investors interested in properties in the Caribbean. 

Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The first investment is an oceanfront luxury condo in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Platinum Pro is also planning investments in properties in the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and South Florida.

Brown was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and spent his first three seasons with the team. He also played two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals, catching passes from his former Oklahoma teammate, Kyler Murray. This offseason, Brown signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. His contract is a one-year deal worth about $6.5 million, with opportunities for additional incentives based on his performance on the field. 

Brown has earned about $25.4 million throughout his career. He points to that college injury as a reminder that nothing in the sport is guaranteed. Despite his Hollywood nickname, he's made sure not to lavishly spend money on things he doesn't need and is hoping his fellow NFL players invest in his firm's first fund, Platinum Pro I.

There's a nice perk for investing, too: free stays at the properties. It's less clear if you'll be required to watch Chiefs games if you wind up at one of the condos.

