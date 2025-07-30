Marcus Morris Has Been Arrested And Accused Of Stealing $265,000 From Vegas Casinos, Despite Making Over $100 Million During His NBA Career

Marcus Morris Sr. last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 49 games with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Though he never made an All-Star or All-NBA team, he carved out a solid role as an NBA journeyman. He played in 832 regular season games and 76 playoff games over 13 seasons, earning just shy of $106.9 million during his career.

And yet, even with such hefty career earnings, two different Las Vegas casinos have accused him of writing bad checks that netted him a collective $265,000. Morris is now awaiting extradition at Broward County Main Jail in Florida.

MGM Grand Hotel and Casino accused Morris of writing a bad check worth $115,000 in May 2024. The Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino reported a similar move in June 2024, when Morris wrote a check worth $150,000. In both cases, the casinos allege Morris knew the checks would bounce. The casinos issued individual warrants for Morris's arrest for fraud.

Morris's twin brother, Markieff Morris, posted on social media about his brother's situation. So you don't have to visit X/Twitter, here's the post copy below:

"The wording is crazy. Damn, for that amount of money they'll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud shit. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y'all hear the real story on this shit, man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y'all tomorrow. This weird shit gave me a headache. Can't stop nothin!"

Marcus's agent Yony Noy also posted that there's "zero fraud here," claiming "this is due to an outstanding marker with a casino" and that it was "absolute insanity" that Morris got arrested in the first place. Noy cited a law that if you have over $1,200 in outstanding payments, law enforcement can issue a warrant for your arrest.

Morris had signed with the New York Knicks before this previous season, though the team waived him in September and he didn't play in any games. He had been making regular appearance on ESPN's "First Take" alongside Stephen A. Smith.

After this arrest, both of those jobs are surely on hold indefinitely. In the meantime, Morris will await another hearing in August to try and clear his name.