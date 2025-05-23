Manchester United Is Set To Sign Matheus Cunha—Despite An $83.5 Million Transfer Clause

Manchester United is in the midst of its worst-ever Premier League season in club history. After winning its 13th FA Cup title last year, this Premier League season has been something to forget. Man U fired manager Erik ten Hag after nine matches and only three wins. Former Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim took over, though Manchester United has still looked rough. The club has lost six of its last eight contests and hasn't won a match in more than two months. Its point total (42) is the lowest in franchise history, as well.

The club is understandably looking to change its fortunes, and that means making big moves. First on the list, acquiring Matheus Cunha from the Wolverhampton Wanderers (more commonly known as Wolves). The forward alone has scored half as many points as the entire United roster this season.

Cunha has a hefty transfer clause attached to him, however. Manchester United will have to pay £62.5 million, or $83.5 million, simply to pry Cunha away from Wolves. It's not nearly as expensive as the £200 million ($268.5 million) Paris Saint-Germain had to pay to acquire Neymar from FC Barcelona, but it's nothing to sneeze at.

That's on top of whatever salary Cunha receives from his new club. He's making a reported £4.6 million ($6.2 million) per year in his Wolves deal, which is worth about £23.4 million ($31.4 million) over five seasons.

The deal is approaching its final stages and is reportedly all but complete. Cunha is excited to join the organization, and it's thrilled to have him. Manchester United is hoping to reduce its overall wages and may want Cunha to take a bit of a pay cut, though it's reasonable to expect he'll still cost United well over nine figures between transfer fee and salary.

Despite the price tag, the squad will be extra amped if Cunha can help return United to Premier League glory. The club's last league title came during the 2012-13 season. Despite fairly consistent success in the years since, including two runners-up finishes, there's pressure to get another championship.

After all, winning has a way of curing any spending concerns.