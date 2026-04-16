These 10 Golfers Earned Insane Generational Wealth From LIV Golf… Which Is Rumored To Be Shutting Down After Just FOUR Years

It was always pitched as a disruptor—a wildly well-funded breakaway league meant to shake the very foundations of professional golf. But now, just four years into its existence, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf might be staring down its final hole.

With rumors circulating of an "emergency summit" in New York, a shifting focus from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), and whispers of unpaid bills and cancelled press conferences at this week's Mexico City event, the golf world is bracing for a potential collapse. But regardless of whether LIV folds tomorrow or manages to limp to the end of the 2026 season, one thing is absolutely certain: its top stars have already secured the bag.

The Great Golf Gold Rush (2022–2026)

When LIV first launched, it lured major champions and rising stars away from the PGA Tour with numbers that sounded almost fictional.

The strategy was simple: offer jaw-dropping upfront signing bonuses, combined with guaranteed, no-cut tournament purses. While exact contract details remain locked behind heavy non-disclosure agreements, financial reporters and industry insiders have painted a clear picture. The standard structure for top-tier players involved receiving roughly 50% of their massive signing bonuses upfront, with the rest paid out in installments over the life of their 3- to 4-year deals.

When you combine their on-course winnings since 2022 with those widely reported upfront guarantees, the financial haul of the league's top 10 earners is staggering.

LIV Golf: Top 10 Estimated Earners Player & Breakdown Total Earnings #1: Jon Rahm $87.7M on-course + ~$300M bonus ~$387,700,000 #2: Dustin Johnson $64.1M on-course + ~$125M bonus ~$189,100,000 #3: Bryson DeChambeau $58.4M on-course + ~$125M bonus ~$183,400,000 #4: Brooks Koepka $44.7M on-course + ~$130M bonus ~$174,700,000 #5: Joaquin Niemann $71.6M on-course + ~$100M bonus ~$171,600,000 #6: Cam Smith $50.9M on-course + $100M–$143M bonus ~$150.9M – $193.9M #7: Talor Gooch $68.7M on-course + ~$30M bonus ~$98,700,000 #8: Patrick Reed $37.5M on-course + ~$50M bonus ~$87,500,000 #9: Sergio Garcia $46.4M on-course + ~$40M bonus ~$86,400,000 #10: Branden Grace $39.3M on-course + $10M–$30M bonus ~$49.3M – $69.3M

The Exile and the Return: Can They Go Home Again?

If LIV Golf does officially fold, it begs the ultimate question: What happens to its players?

When these defectors bolted in 2022 and 2023, the PGA Tour didn't just issue a slap on the wrist—they dropped the hammer. Players were handed indefinite suspensions, publicly blasted by loyalists, and stripped of Ryder Cup honors. They were effectively exiled from the traditional golf ecosystem.

So, if the Saudi money dries up, can they simply stroll back into the PGA Tour clubhouse?

Not exactly. The "sin" of leaving isn't entirely forgiven, especially among the PGA Tour loyalists who turned down hundreds of millions to stay. However, the ice is undeniably thawing, largely because fractured TV ratings have forced a harsh business reality: golf needs its stars playing together.

We are already seeing this play out in real time in 2026. Brooks Koepka recently accepted a deal to return to the PGA Tour under a "Returning Member Program," which required him to pay fines and forfeit any tour player equity until 2030. Patrick Reed also walked away from LIV earlier this year and is currently grinding on the DP World Tour; because of how his resignation was handled, he is eligible to return to PGA Tour events this August.

If LIV fully collapses, the PGA Tour will hold all the leverage. While major winners like Rahm and DeChambeau have major exemptions to keep them relevant, the rank-and-file LIV players who lost their Tour cards won't get a free pass. They might be forced to face the grueling reality of Q-School or the Korn Ferry Tour just to earn their jobs back.

The Unpaid Billions: Breach of Contract??

If the PIF officially pulls the plug on LIV Golf, the legal fallout could be messy.

Because many of these players only received half of their nine-figure bonuses upfront, a sudden shutdown means the back half of their "guaranteed" money might simply evaporate. Suing the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia for breach of contract is an international legal nightmare that could take years to resolve. If the league folds, players might end up settling for pennies on the dollar—or walking away with nothing more than what they've already been paid.

But let's be honest: no one needs to pass the hat for these guys. Even if they never see another dime from LIV, players like Rahm, Johnson, and DeChambeau walked away with hundreds of millions of dollars in liquid cash for a fraction of the work they would have done on a traditional tour.

LIV Golf might be shutting down, but for these 10 players, the gamble paid off. They took the money and ran—and depending on what happens at that emergency summit in New York, their sprint to the bank might just be over.