Lionel Messi Just Publicly Listed His Real Estate Portfolio At A Quater Billion Dollar Valuation

Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has put his impressive business acumen on display. He's earned hundreds of millions of dollars through sponsorship and endorsement deals—even a napkin containing details of his first soccer contract fetched nearly $1 million at an auction. He's also negotiated some shrewd contracts that have paid him absurd amounts of money, most recently securing $60 million annually from Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer. As the calendar turned to 2025, Messi made another savvy decision, this one off the pitch entirely.

The soccer legend listed his real estate properties on the Spanish digital-only Portfolio Stock Exchange under the company name "Edificio Rostower Socimi." Messi's portfolio, which consists of seven hotels, houses, and commercial real estate for shops and other businesses, is listed as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Upon being listed publicly, shares in Messi's REIT were trading at the equivalent of around $60 a share. That valued the REIT portfolio at $232 million.

Messi currently plays for Inter Miami CF, though he's lived in Spain for the majority of his career. He joined FC Barcelona's youth team when he was a mere 12 years old and eventually played for 17 years on the professional team, ultimately becoming one of the top soccer players in the world.

In Spain, REITs are a valuable asset for an investor because they have special tax breaks. Though Messi's portfolio has posted losses in previous years, he still has a valuation approaching a quarter-billion dollars.

Last year, Messi bought a waterfront mansion in South Florida worth $10.8 million. He now owns at least four properties across the state—might we see him branching out into the greater United States?

Messi is still performing well on the pitch. But when it's finally time to hang up his cleats, he's setting himself up for a lucrative post-playing career.