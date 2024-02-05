Lewis Hamilton Will Make $107 MILLION Per Year From Ferrari, Doubling His Mercedes Salary

By on February 5, 2024 in ArticlesSports News

Lewis Hamilton has been one of the most successful Formula One drivers ever. He's won seven championships, including four in a row from 2017 to 2020. He's won 103 career races and made it to the podium — finishing in the top three — 197 times. Much of that success has come while Hamilton has been racing for Mercedes. The driver and manufacturer have partnered since 2013.

However, over the past three seasons, Hamilton has watched as Max Verstappen has surpassed him as the top driver in the F1 World Championship. Verstappen has won three straight titles, and Hamilton is hoping to put a stop to that string of success. To do so, he's joining a new company.

Hamilton announced he'll be leaving Mercedes and heading to the Ferrari team beginning in 2025. And he's getting quite the pay bump. He'll go from about $63 million with Mercedes to a whopping $107.3 million with Ferrari.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The deal is a lesson in perseverance. Last year, Ferrari reportedly offered Hamilton a deal worth about $50.5 million. He obviously didn't take that one, but now that he's making double the money, the offer is a lot more enticing.

Hamilton was also swayed by the design elements of Ferrari's cars. He called them "technical guarantees" to secure an eighth title, which would be a record in the sport. The company is working on a new engine that should be ready to roll by the 2026 season.

Finally, Hamilton's former mentor is Frederic Vasseur, who serves as the head of Ferarri's team. In 2005 and 2006, when he was only 20 and 21 years old, Hamilton won Formula Three and GP2 (now known as Formula Two) championships driving for Vasseur's ART team. He joined McLaren in 2007, winning his first F1 championship in 2008 before heading to Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton will partner with fellow Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Carlos Sainz Jr. may end up heading to another team now that Hamilton is replacing him. All of those drivers (and Verstappen) are among the highest-paid in Formula One.

Verstappen was leading that list. But now, Hamilton will be the top dog in terms of on-track earnings. He hopes he'll also finish first in the race standings.

Lewis Hamilton Articles
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth
    Shaquille
    O'Neal
  2. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  3. Elon Musk Net Worth
    Elon
    Musk
  4. Tracy Chapman Net Worth
    Tracy
    Chapman
  5. Mayim Bialik Net Worth
    Mayim
    Bialik
  6. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  7. Adin Ross Net Worth
    Adin
    Ross
  8. Dolly Parton Net Worth
    Dolly
    Parton
  9. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  10. Justin Bieber Net Worth
    Justin
    Bieber
  11. Celine Dion Net Worth
    Celine
    Dion
  12. Miley Cyrus Net Worth
    Miley
    Cyrus
  13. Billie Eilish Net Worth
    Billie
    Eilish
  14. Carl Weathers Net Worth
    Carl
    Weathers
  15. Jim Parsons Net Worth
    Jim
    Parsons
  16. Joni Mitchell Net Worth
    Joni
    Mitchell