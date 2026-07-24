LeBron James Is Heading To The Philadelphia 76ers! And He's Signed The Smallest Contract Of His Career

For the past month, the basketball world has held its breath while waiting for LeBron James to decide his next destination. The future Hall of Famer told the Los Angeles Lakers he was entering free agency, and several teams suddenly perked up, believing they could entice LeBron to join their team. Commissioner Adam Silver also commented that the NBA was waiting for LeBron's decision before announcing the league schedule for the upcoming season.

It took nearly four weeks, but LeBron has made up his mind: He's heading to the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal, which is worth $8 million over two seasons with a player option, is the smallest LeBron has ever inked. On a per season basis, the last time LeBron made less than even $5 million per season was his rookie contract in Cleveland.

This contract is quite the pay cut. Last year, James earned $52.6 million as a member of the Lakers. To date, he's made over $583 million on the basketball court—by far the wealthiest NBA player in terms of career earnings.

LeBron, who contemplated retirement after last season ended, announced the move in a series of posts on X. In part, he wrote, "This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

He added that the 76ers offered what he thought was the greatest chance at picking up another championship. The 76ers have an MVP (if often injured) center in Joel Embiid, two talented young guards in Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe, and just traded for Jaylen Brown, who won a championship and Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics in 2024.

Beyond his new teammates, the city of Philadelphia is amped, as well. Governor Josh Shapiro named July 24 LeBron James Day, and fans are already looking toward the postseason with glee.

And understandably so, since the Sixers haven't won a title since 1983. Over that span, they've reached two conference finals and one NBA Finals, a 2001 trip led by Allen Iverson. Philly won the first game of that series before dropping four in a row against the Lakers.

LeBron has already shattered all kinds of NBA records, including most points and minutes played. He's won multiple championships, MVP awards, and Finals MVP nods. He's really only got one goal left to accomplish that would be yet another NBA first, and that's winning a championship with four different franchises.

James won two titles with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), one with the Cavs (2016), and another with the Lakers (2020). He thinks Philadelphia is the best shot for a fifth championship.

Sixers fans love it. LeBron haters will find a reason to despise it. For everyone else in between, let's just enjoy however much time we have left. LeBron may no longer be at his peak, but even at 41 years old, he's still incredibly entertaining to watch on a basketball court.