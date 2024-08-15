Lauri Markkanen Finds His Perfect Fit, Gets A Quarter-Billion Dollar Contract

Sometimes, basketball is as much about fit as it is about talent. We're seeing it with Team USA—Jayson Tatum is one of the league's top players and has the largest contract in league history, and he only saw spot minutes in the Olympics. Lauri Markkanen isn't playing in the Olympics, but he also knows that idea of fit all too well.

The Finnish big man spent four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, but the team never quite figured out how to maximize his usage. Chicago sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he promptly put up his worst per 36-minute scoring and rebounding numbers.

The Cavs traded Markkanen after only one year to acquire All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Markkanen joined the Jazz with solid if unspectacular numbers—and then turned his career around.

Utah is rewarding him for his strong play with the highest contract in team history: five years, $238 million.

Markannen had one year and $18 million left on his current contract. His 2024-25 salary will get a nice bump up to $42 million, with an additional four years and $196 million added on.

In his debut season in Utah, Markkanen won the league's Most Improved Player award and made the All-Star team for the first time. He also had career highs in points and rebounds.

Markkanen has spent two seasons with the Jazz and has put up his best three-point shooting in Salt Lake City, making 39.5% on nearly eight attempts per game. He's averaged 24.5 points in Utah, compared to 15.4 points in his Chicago and Cleveland tenures.

He often came up in trade rumors this offseason, but Markkanen was happy in Utah. He feels appreciated by the fans and the team. And for good reason: He's playing the best basketball of his career.

Now, he's in it for the long haul with the Jazz. They likely won't contend this year or even next, but he's going to be a part of their franchise rebuild and has every opportunity to be a star.

Of course, an additional $238 million isn't a bad perk, either.