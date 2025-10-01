Kirill Kaprizov Has Just Signed The Largest Deal In NHL History

Often times, a delayed flight causes frustration and missed appointments. Occasionally, it leads to the largest deal in NHL history. Back in 2014, scouts from the Minnesota Wild were in Russia to study and meet with players they might potentially later draft. Residual smog from the 2014 California wildfires delayed their flight back to the U.S., according to owner Craig Leipold. During the delay, they learned about Kirill Kaprizov, a winger playing for the Russian team Metallurg Novokuznetsk.

A year later, the Wild selected Kaprizov in the fifth round (135th pick overall) of the 2015 NHL entry draft. Now, he's just signed the largest contract the NHL has ever seen.

Kaprizov and the Wild agreed to an eight-year deal worth $136 million. It's the largest deal in terms of overall salary, topping the $124 million that Alexander Ovechkin signed with the Washington Capitals in 2008. At $17 million per season, it's also the biggest deal in terms of average annual value, edging out the $14 million average annual value of Leon Draisaitl's contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Kaprizov was only 18 years old when the Wild selected him. He didn't come to the NHL until the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, which officially began in January 2021. After setting franchise records with 27 goals and 51 points, Kaprizov won the Calder Memorial Trophy his rookie year, which goes to the most exceptional first-year player in the league.

He's continued racking up accomplishments ever since. He already holds single-season franchise records in points (108) and goals (47) and has made three All-Star games. He's also the only player in Wild history to put up at least 40 goals in multiple seasons.

As is the case with other sports, NHL stars can command sizable salaries. For context, the previous richest contracts the Wild had given out came on July 4, 2012, when the team signed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to deals worth $98 million. Those contracts were over 13 years, though, making them less than half the average annual value that Kaprizov just signed for.

Now, Kaprizov will remain in Minnesota for a while. His contract doesn't end until the 2033-34 season. In the meantime, the Wild hope he can turn the franchise's fortunes around. The team hasn't won a playoff series in the past 10 seasons. And that's a frustrating delay.