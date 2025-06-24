Kevin Durant Now Owns A Stake In Soccer Club Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin Durant has watched the NBA playoffs as a spectator after the Phoenix Suns missed the postseason entirely. But that doesn't mean he's been sitting on his laurels.

Paris Saint-Germain, winner of the Champions League, announced it had agreed to a deal that will give Durant a minority stake in the club. Terms haven't been disclosed, but the deal Durant signed is an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Qatar Sports Investments, PSG's majority shareholder.

Last summer, Durant became the first four-time gold medalist in Olympics men's basketball. The most recent games were held in Paris. In a statement shared by PSG, Durant said:

"It is an honor to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain — a club and city that is deeply close to my heart. This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI."

Durant will help with the club's growth strategy, diversification, and U.S. development. PSG has an interest in supporting multiple sports, including basketball. Durant's Boardroom Sports Holdings will partner with QSI on several projects, including investment and content production opportunities.

Several NBA stars have invested in soccer clubs over the years, including LeBron James (Liverpool FC), James Harden (Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash), and Steve Nash (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, RCD Mallorca).

As the NBA and FIBA consider expansion into Europe, this deal makes a ton of sense for both sides. It's also not Durant's first foray into owning a pro soccer club. He acquired a 5% stake in the Philadelphia Union of MLS in 2020 and purchased a minority stake in the NJ/NY Gotham, a NWSL club, in 2022.

Durant has long been a star in the NBA and won a pair of championships with the Golden State Warriors. He just got traded to the Houston Rockets on June 22, the same day as Game 7 of the NBA Finals. It's been a busy week!