Kevin Durant Invested In Whoop When It Was Worth $125 Million. Today It's Worth $10 Billion. What's That Mean For Kevin's Net Worth?

When we talk about Kevin Durant, the numbers are usually measured in points per game, MVP trophies, and max contracts. With over $350 million in career NBA salary and a lifetime deal with Nike, his status as a generational athlete is cemented. But while the sports world has spent the last decade analyzing his lethal jump shot, Silicon Valley has been quietly analyzing his term sheets.

Through Thirty Five Ventures (35V)—the investment firm he co-founded in 2016 with his long-time business partner Rich Kleiman—Durant has built one of the most ruthless and precise celebrity portfolios in modern venture capital.

This past week, the financial world got a massive shock that proved just how potent 35V's strategy is. Whoop, the biometric health and fitness tracker, announced the closing of a $575 million Series G funding round. The raise bypassed the traditional IPO markets and catapulted the company's valuation to a staggering $10.1 billion.

For the lead investors, it's a massive win. But for early backers like Durant, who got in when the company was little more than a niche concept for hardcore athletes, it is a wealth-generating masterstroke.

Let's pull out the napkin, do the venture capital math, and look at exactly what this $10.1 billion mega-valuation means for Kevin Durant's march toward the three-comma club.

The 2017 Vision: Betting on the "Screenless Strap"

To understand the magnitude of this return, you have to rewind to 2017. At the time, the wearable market was dominated by Apple Watches and Fitbits with glowing screens and constant notifications. Whoop, founded by Will Ahmed, was a contrarian product: it had no screen, it didn't buzz when you got a text, and it was primarily used by Navy SEALs and elite athletes to intensely monitor sleep, stress, and cardiovascular strain around the clock.

It was during this era that 35V made its move.

At the time of 35V's initial investment, Whoop was raising capital at a valuation of roughly $125 million.

Durant didn't just write a check; he became a highly visible early adopter, wearing the strap during NBA games and actively validating the product to a global audience.

"I was always into futuristic, new technology coming and how the world can change," Durant recently said at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Summit. "And I felt like that was something that could be consistent and can last. And I mean, here we are now, nearly 10 years later, we're still talking about it."

That foresight just paid off historically. This week's $10.1 billion Series G valuation didn't just cement Whoop as a decacorn—it brought out the heavyweights. The latest funding round included fresh investments from global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Rory McIlroy. But while those megastars are buying in at the top of the market, Durant is sitting on an entirely different wealth trajectory because he saw the vision nearly a decade before they did.

And according to industry reports, Durant hasn't sold a single share.

The Napkin Math: Dilution and the Pro-Rata Defense

Venture capital, especially at the celebrity family-office level, operates in the shadows. Exact check sizes are rarely publicized. But if we pull out a napkin and run the standard VC math, a clear picture emerges of the wealth Durant just unlocked.

A standard high-conviction early-stage check from a firm like 35V sits comfortably around $2 million.

If you just look at the raw valuations—jumping from $125 million in 2017 to $10.1 billion today—it looks like a straight 81x return multiple. But venture capital veterans know that's not how the math actually works, thanks to a brutal reality called dilution.

Every time Whoop raised more money between 2017 and today, they had to issue new shares to new investors. While the overall "pie" was getting exponentially more valuable, the percentage "slice" owned by early investors was getting smaller. Over the course of four or five subsequent funding rounds, an early investor's original stake usually gets diluted by 40% to 50%.

Accounting for standard late-stage dilution, the effective return multiple on that initial 2017 check is likely closer to 40x or 45x.

If 35V deployed a conservative $2 million into that 2017 round, the diluted value of that single stake is still worth a staggering $80 million to $90 million on paper today.

But here is where Durant and his partner, Rich Kleiman, proved they aren't just tourists in Silicon Valley: they fought the dilution. When you find a generational winner, the goal is to protect your slice of the pie. Records show that 35V didn't just sit on their 2017 shares; they executed what is known in VC as "pro-rata rights" by writing another check during Whoop's 2020 Series E round (when the company was valued at $1.2 billion). They actively deployed more capital to defend their ownership percentage.

If we assume 35V wrote a larger $3 million to $5 million follow-on check during that 2020 round to fight dilution and double down on their winner, that secondary position is sitting on a roughly 6x to 7x return today (accounting for minor late-stage dilution). That adds another $20 million to $35 million to their ledger.

Combine the initial 2017 home run with the defensive 2020 follow-on check, and Thirty Five Ventures is likely sitting on a Whoop position hovering comfortably between $110 million and $125 million.

The Capital Structure: How Much Goes to KD?

It's important to clarify that 35V is not a charity, and it's not just Kevin Durant's personal bank account—it is a structured firm. However, unlike traditional venture capital funds that raise hundreds of millions from outside Limited Partners (pension funds, university endowments), 35V acts much closer to a family office.

In this structure, Kevin Durant is the primary liquidity engine. He supplies the overwhelming majority of the capital, while Rich Kleiman operates as the mastermind, deal-sourcer, and General Partner (GP).

In a standard arrangement of this nature, the GP earns a management fee and a standard 20% "carried interest" (a cut of the profits). Because Durant is effectively the sole or anchor LP and a co-founder of the GP entity, the lion's share of the returns flows directly back to him.

If 35V realizes $110 million to $125 million in profit from Whoop, and we conservatively carve out 20% to 25% for Kleiman's carry, firm overhead, and potential minor co-investors, Kevin Durant's personal, localized net worth increase from this one single company sits confidently around $85 million to $100 million.

The March to a Billion

To put that paper gain into perspective: it is roughly equal to an entire late-career max NBA contract, achieved by signing a few pieces of paper and believing in a biometric strap.

And this is what makes Durant's financial profile so terrifying to traditional wealth managers: Whoop is not a fluke.

Under Kleiman's operational guidance, 35V has constructed a portfolio that is operating at an institutional scale. They didn't just hit on Whoop. They were early investors in Postmates (acquired by Uber for $2.65 billion), Acorns, Robinhood, and Dutchie. Durant even secured an early stake in Coinbase back in 2014, long before crypto was a mainstream dinner table conversation. The firm's ambitions have grown so large that Durant and Kleiman even launched a $200 million SPAC to acquire a company in the sports, health, e-commerce, food, or crypto space.

When you combine a near $100 million paper windfall from Whoop, his massive realized gains from early Coinbase and Postmates bets, the exploding value of his self-founded media company Boardroom, his stakes in emerging sports teams (like the Philadelphia Union, Gotham FC, and Major League Pickleball), and his continuous NBA max salary, a new reality comes into focus.

Today, we conservatively estimate Kevin Durant's net worth at $400 million. When more info about his various other VC bets comes to light, that net worth may soon prove to be extremely conservative. He very easily could be on pace to become a billionaire.

Kevin Durant hasn't just secured generational wealth. Through clinical, aggressive venture capital deployment, he has officially placed himself on the doorstep of billionaire status.

He just happens to play basketball for the Houston Rockets in his spare time.