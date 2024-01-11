Kawhi Leonard Will Now Be Making More Than $50 MILLION Per Season

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the middle of one of the franchise's more impressive seasons. Though the team got off to a slow 3-7 start, it's won 20 of their past 26 games.

A key reason for the Clippers' success? Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have remained healthy. The Clippers have also been getting accustomed to James Harden after trading for him a week into the season.

The team doesn't want to lose a good thing, so it's making sure to compensate its stars, starting with Leonard.

Leonard and the Clippers agreed to a three-year, $153 million contract extension. The deal kicks in next season and will pay Leonard $52 million in 2024-25 and then a little more than $50 million over both of the next two seasons.

This new contract is actually a bit of a discount for Leonard. Entering this season, he was eligible for a four-year, $223 million supermax deal. The same deal is on the table for George.

Leonard had a $48.7 million player option for next season, so this deal will give him a small raise. George has the same $48.7 million option for next year, though he'll likely look to secure a longer contract.

The Clippers will do whatever they can to keep their stars intact, as they're enjoying one of their better seasons since George and Leonard joined forces back in 2019.

Leonard has made more than $276.5 million over his NBA career. By the time this contract ends after the 2026-27 season, he'll be north of $428 million in career earnings.

He's also won a championship on both of his prior teams. Leonard won Finals MVP as the Spurs took home the title in 2014. And before the 2018-19 season, the Toronto Raptors traded for Leonard. He spent one season in Toronto, winning a championship (and another Finals MVP) before heading to L.A.

The Clippers are hoping he can do the same for them — and they're willing to pay a lot of money to make it happen.