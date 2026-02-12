Justin Verlander, The Second-Highest Earner In MLB History, Rejoins The Detroit Tigers

We love a good full-circle moment in sports, and we're witnessing one unfolding in baseball. Justin Verlander, a two-time World Series champion and winner of three Cy Young awards, has returned to the Detroit Tigers. The pitcher, who turns 43 on February 20, spent 12.5 seasons with the team.

After multiple stops in Houston (where he won the two World Series) and stints with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, Verlander is back where he started his career. The Tigers and Verlander agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal. Verlander's contract includes $11 million in deferred money beginning in 2030.

Verlander joins a strong rotation for a team that reached the American League Divisional Series last season, losing a wild 15-inning deciding Game 5 to the Seattle Mariners. Alongside Verlander, the Tigers have two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, plus Jack Flaherty and new free agent signing Framber Valdez.

The Road Back

This will be Verlander's 21st season in the majors, and he arrives with a chip on his shoulder. His 2025 campaign with the San Francisco Giants was a rollercoaster. After recovering from a pectoral strain, he went winless in his first 16 starts—a shocking drought for a pitcher of his caliber.

However, the "Verlander of old" resurfaced down the stretch. He posted a 1.96 ERA in his final seven starts, allowing just nine earned runs and proving the tank isn't empty yet. He finished the season with a 4-11 record and 3.85 ERA, striking out 137 batters in 152 innings.

Chasing History

Verlander is already MLB's active leader in wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched, but this season offers a chance to climb into the pantheon of all-time greats.

3,553 Strikeouts: He sits 8th all-time, trailing Don Sutton by just 21 Ks. He should pass him in his first month back in a Detroit uniform.

266 Wins: He is tied for 34th all-time. Every W this season cements his legacy further.

The "Deferred" Payday

The contract structure is unique, featuring $11 million in deferred payments that won't kick in until 2030. But don't worry about Verlander's bank account. This deal pushes his career on-field earnings to $422,254,888, solidifying his spot as the second-highest-paid player in MLB history. He trails only Alex Rodriguez (~$485 million).

Whether this is a swan song or the start of a final chapter, one thing is certain: When Justin Verlander steps onto the mound at Comerica Park this April, it won't just be a game. It will be a coronation. Oh. And he's married to Kate Upton. So that's a nice bonus too.