Justin Verlander, The Second-Highest Earner In MLB History, Rejoins The Detroit Tigers

By on February 12, 2026 in ArticlesSports News

We love a good full-circle moment in sports, and we're witnessing one unfolding in baseball. Justin Verlander, a two-time World Series champion and winner of three Cy Young awards, has returned to the Detroit Tigers. The pitcher, who turns 43 on February 20, spent 12.5 seasons with the team.

After multiple stops in Houston (where he won the two World Series) and stints with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, Verlander is back where he started his career. The Tigers and Verlander agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal. Verlander's contract includes $11 million in deferred money beginning in 2030.

Verlander joins a strong rotation for a team that reached the American League Divisional Series last season, losing a wild 15-inning deciding Game 5 to the Seattle Mariners. Alongside Verlander, the Tigers have two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, plus Jack Flaherty and new free agent signing Framber Valdez.

Kavin Mistry/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Road Back

This will be Verlander's 21st season in the majors, and he arrives with a chip on his shoulder. His 2025 campaign with the San Francisco Giants was a rollercoaster. After recovering from a pectoral strain, he went winless in his first 16 starts—a shocking drought for a pitcher of his caliber.

However, the "Verlander of old" resurfaced down the stretch. He posted a 1.96 ERA in his final seven starts, allowing just nine earned runs and proving the tank isn't empty yet. He finished the season with a 4-11 record and 3.85 ERA, striking out 137 batters in 152 innings.

Chasing History

Verlander is already MLB's active leader in wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched, but this season offers a chance to climb into the pantheon of all-time greats.

  • 3,553 Strikeouts: He sits 8th all-time, trailing Don Sutton by just 21 Ks. He should pass him in his first month back in a Detroit uniform.
  • 266 Wins: He is tied for 34th all-time. Every W this season cements his legacy further.

The "Deferred" Payday

The contract structure is unique, featuring $11 million in deferred payments that won't kick in until 2030. But don't worry about Verlander's bank account. This deal pushes his career on-field earnings to $422,254,888, solidifying his spot as the second-highest-paid player in MLB history. He trails only Alex Rodriguez (~$485 million).

The 25 Highest Career Earnings in Baseball

Figures Reflect On-Field Salary Only | Updated Feb 2026

Player & Career SpanEarnings
1. Alex Rodriguez 1994–2016$455.2M
2. Justin Verlander 2005–Present$422.0M
3. Miguel Cabrera 2003–2023$400.4M
4. Max Scherzer 2008–Present$380.0M
5. Albert Pujols 2001–2022$346.5M
6. Zack Greinke 2004–2025$338.5M
7. Stephen Strasburg 2010–2024$320.5M
8. Mike Trout 2011–Present$319.3M
9. Clayton Kershaw 2008–Present$307.2M
10. David Price 2008–2022$271.0M
11. Bryce Harper 2012–Present$256.8M
12. Manny Machado 2012–Present$253.5M
13. Robinson Canó 2005–2022$248.7M
14. Aaron Judge 2016–Present$236.0M
15. Gerrit Cole 2013–Present$230.1M
16. Jon Lester 2006–2021$198.0M
17. CC Sabathia 2001–2019$193.0M
18. Chris Sale 2010–Present$182.5M
19. Anthony Rendon 2013–2025$180.0M
20. Jason Heyward 2010–2026$179.5M
21. Joey Votto 2007–2023$175.0M
22. Yu Darvish 2012–Present$173.0M
23. Nolan Arenado 2013–Present$170.0M
24. Carlos Correa 2015–Present$168.0M
25. Troy Tulowitzki 2006–2019$164.0M
*All figures are estimates based on standard MLB salary trackers as of 2026.

Whether this is a swan song or the start of a final chapter, one thing is certain: When Justin Verlander steps onto the mound at Comerica Park this April, it won't just be a game. It will be a coronation. Oh. And he's married to Kate Upton. So that's a nice bonus too.

Justin Verlander's Career Earnings

2005 – 2026 (Active) | Updated Feb 2026

Span & TeamEarnings & Contract Milestones
2005–2009

Detroit Tigers

~$10.0M

Entry-level and first arbitration years.

2010–2014

Detroit Tigers

$80.0M

5-year extension covering Cy Young/MVP peak.

2015–2019

Tigers / Astros

$140.0M

Final years of Detroit mega-deal; Traded to Houston.

2020–2021

Houston Astros

$66.0M

Record $33M AAV; Missed 2021 (Tommy John).

2022

Houston Astros

$25.0M

Cy Young comeback and World Series title.

2023–2024

Mets / Astros

$86.6M

Shared contract between NYM and HOU.

2025

SF Giants

$15.0M

Single-season veteran "bridge" deal.

2026

Detroit Tigers

$13.0M

$11M deferred starting in 2030.

TOTAL CAREER CASH: ~$435,600,000
