JuJu Smith-Schuster Bought Christmas Gifts For Hundreds Of Children

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster delivered a belated Christmas gift to fans in Week 16. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts, giving the Steelers the 28-24 win and locking up the AFC North title. But a few days earlier, Smith-Schuster delivered an even more meaningful gift.

Through the JuJu Foundation, Smith-Schuster paid off more than $25,000 worth of layaway gifts for families in need.

The foundation worked with Pay Away the Layaway volunteers and Burlington Stores in Pittsburgh, PA and Compton, Calif. to pay off Christmas gifts and essential products for more than 170 families.

"I am truly blessed to be able to give back to families in Pittsburgh and California during the holidays," Smith-Schuster said of the donation. "We hope paying off these layaway balances will cause a sense of relief and lift the spirit of all of these families."

The wide receiver is no stranger to helping others. He regularly surprises fans and families experiencing tough times, using his wealth and stature to help however he can.

Established in 2019, the JuJu Foundation is a "non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need."

On the field, Smith-Schuster has been making headlines for his viral TikTok dances on the logos of opposing teams. Yet he's also doing plenty of work behind the scenes to make sure the holidays are a special time for families in need.

It's great to see a player giving back like this. Check out a video the JuJu Foundation shared below.