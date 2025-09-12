Josh Giddey Secures $100 Million Bulls Contract After Tumultuous Two Years

Josh Giddey's NBA journey has been anything but smooth. Just two years ago, the 6-foot-8 guard was battling through the worst season of his young career, weighed down by a high-profile controversy that threatened both his reputation and his financial future. His name was linked to an NBA and police investigation, and his $40 million Weet-Bix endorsement deal looked like it might vanish overnight. Fast forward to September 2025, and the narrative has flipped entirely. At 22 years old, Giddey has emerged as the face of the Chicago Bulls and has just signed a four-year, $100 million fully guaranteed contract to cement his role as the franchise's cornerstone.

The deal represents more than just financial security. It marks the completion of a dramatic turnaround, taking Giddey from the brink of a career derailment to one of the brightest young stars in the NBA.

Early Career and Rising Star

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Josh Giddey grew up surrounded by basketball. His father, Warrick, played professionally in Australia's NBL, while his mother, Kim, was also a standout player. Josh's early talent was evident, and by 2021, he had become the first Australian to participate in the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, earning recognition as one of the top international prospects.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he quickly began to justify the pick. Known for his size, court vision, and ability to impact multiple facets of the game, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double when he posted 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks on January 2, 2022, at just 19 years and 84 days old.

Over his first two seasons in Oklahoma City, he built a reputation as a versatile playmaker and a key partner alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder's rebuild.

Controversy and Career Setback

In late 2023, Giddey's career hit a serious snag. Social media posts surfaced suggesting he had been involved in a relationship with a minor. The Newport Beach Police Department in California and the NBA both launched investigations into the matter.

The allegations dated back to 2021, during his rookie year, when Giddey was 19 and the girl was reportedly 15. According to reporting at the time, Giddey believed she was his age, and the brief relationship ended after a one-night encounter. The alleged victim and her family declined to cooperate with investigators, which ultimately led to the matter being dropped.

Still, the damage to Giddey's public image was real. His $40 million endorsement with Weet-Bix appeared at risk when the brand scrubbed promotional material featuring him from its social channels. On the court, his play declined significantly, with drops across nearly every statistical category. The combination of legal uncertainty, negative press, and poor performance made 2023 the low point of his career.

Fresh Start in Chicago

In the summer of 2024, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for defensive specialist Alex Caruso. For Giddey, the move turned out to be career-defining.

In his first year in Chicago, Giddey delivered his best statistical season yet. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting a career-high 37.8% from three. His impact grew even greater after the Bulls traded All-Star guard Zach LaVine at the deadline.

Freed to take the reins as a primary ball-handler, Giddey thrived. After the All-Star break, he averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 50% shooting, including 46% from deep. He recorded seven triple-doubles, second-most in a single season in Bulls history, trailing only Michael Jordan's 15 in 1988–89.

On March 22, 2025, he put up one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history against the Los Angeles Lakers: 15 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds, and 8 steals — something no player had ever accomplished since steals became an official stat in 1973. Even while playing through a muscle tear in his shooting hand late in the season, he powered the Bulls to a 15–5 finish and a play-in berth.

The $100 Million Payday

This week, 2025, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Josh Giddey had agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract to remain with the Bulls. The deal is fully guaranteed with no player or team options, underscoring the franchise's confidence in him as their long-term leader at point guard.

For Giddey, the contract is not only a financial milestone but also a symbolic one. It marks the official conclusion of a two-year stretch that could have ended his NBA career before it truly began. Instead, he has emerged stronger, more productive, and more valuable than ever.